It was an early portent of an upset brewing, as Suffern rode the momentum of a 10-0 momentum building run, establishing a 29-22 lead with under three minutes to play in the first half at Mount Vernon HS.

The Knights, who have had their fair share of battles on their home floor this season, had seen enough.

Senior guard Elijah Morris, a key piece on last year's undefeated NYS Champion team, hit back to back 3-pointers and after mustering a meager three points for much of the second quarter, Mount Vernon closed out the half on an 8-0 run.

In the third quarter, the patented harassing on-ball pressure returned for Mount Vernon, as they turned the Mounties over and built a double digit lead en route to a thorough 71-49 trouncing during the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinal

Mount Vernon is headed back to the fabled floor at the Westchester County Center for the Section 1/Class AA Final Four. The No.2 Knights will play No.6 Scarsdale in the Sectional semifinal on Thursday at 4:45 PM.

Scarsdale stamped a wild upset victory over the Knights earlier this month, as Red Raiders guard Carlos Rodriguez delivered a deep game winning 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining. The Knights will look to avenge this loss and return to the final in pursuit of another Gold Ball.

To do so, they will need to sustain the offense that erupted during the game altering third quarter on Friday.

After a dismal second quarter until the final 1:30, the Knights busted open the game by instigating a torrent of turnovers and overwhelming Suffern with their pace.

Mount Vernon's Zavien Taylor knocked down a three-pointer which kick started a 7-0 run, Mount Vernon took a 41-34 lead at the start of the third.

Morris buried a 3-pointer from NBA range to build a 49-36 lead with 3:02 remaining in the third.

Morris found himself all alone in transition and glided in for a two handed dunk which gave the Knights a 53-36 lead, sent the gym into a frenzy, and triggered a Suffern timeout with 2:12 remaining in the third quarter.

The lead ballooned in the final eight minutes of the game.







