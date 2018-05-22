For as good as 5'7" guard Kiara Fisher (Elmira '20) has been over the past couple of years it seems that her future keeps getting brighter and brighter as more and more begin to see the talent that the young floor general has.

When you talk about Fisher the first thing everyone brings up is her work ethic. Her head coach with the BNY Select AAU program is Rob Baxter and he says that not only was Fisher in the weight room on a regular basis throughout her high school season wanting to continually get better and stronger, but her and teammate Zaria DeMember-Shazer had a special group that helped them both grow on and off the court.

"She is a great person who really does everything you ask," Baxter stated. "Her and Zaria had something called a breakfast club that at 6am they would work out on their games and do school work for 45 minutes before school which really shows how dedicated Kiara is."

That passion to wanting to be the best and constantly wanting to push herself allowed Fisher to be named Player of the Year in the Binghamton region as she averaged 18 points, 9 assists, and 5 steals a game for an Elmira team that she once again led to a Section 4 Class AA title.

In the NYSPHSAA Class AA Regional Final the Express took on Ossining, a game that saw Elmira fall but a game that Fisher scored 25 points and was a key cog in making the offense run. It was after that game that the start of Fisher becoming a national recruit started to take off though as Baxter said he heard from a prominent school who was on hand to watch another player.

" Mississippi State came to watch Aubrey Griffin and I don't know if they knew who Kiara was but at the end of the game one of their assistants said if we get her in front of head coach Vic Schaefer I think she is the type of guard we would offer," Baxter explained.

Since that time in March the Bulldogs have continued to watch and follow Fisher, as has Oklahoma who requested tape of her and has been in contact with Baxter as well. Add onto that the fact that Fisher already holds offers from Syracuse, Providence, and Butler and this summer could be the start of something impressively special for one of the Southern Tier's best prospects in years.

What has really allowed Fisher to become the prospect she is now is that she has grown from being just a speedy finisher around the basket and a great defender, to someone who now is just as lethal from long range as Baxter says that Fisher has gotten to a point to where her long range game is just as strong ear any other part, solidifying her as an all-around prospect who is still a pass first team, team first player, something he believes she will always be.