Rivals.com's Travis Graf will be on hand in New York at the MADE Hoops Jordan Holiday Classic over the next few days, checking out some of the top talent from the Northeast. Here are some of Graf's takeaways from day one.

Badara Diakite shines in event opener.

When discussing overall tools and upside for prospects in the 2025 class, few are as appealing in the long term as Badara Diakite. At 6-foot-9, he’s effective at both ends of the court. He has great length and displays high-level rim protection instincts. Offensively, he scored well around the basket and showed great touch at the free-throw line. He has a developing handle and put it to use in the open court. He also showed the ability to finish over his left shoulder and even hit a step-back three. He’s also very underrated as a playmaker and ball mover. Diakite showed out in the first game, tallying 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. He holds early offers from UConn and Penn State and has numerous high majors showing interest. His offer list will grow quickly over the next six months.

*****

Nyk Lewis is one of the better 2025 guards.

Nyk Lewis looks to make a huge splash in the next Rivals rankings update. The 2025 guard is a very fluid ball handler that excels at getting downhill, scoring and making plays for his teammates. Lewis, who has a soccer background, has a very good frame and moves extremely well. Defensively, you see elite tools and potential on display throughout the game, and he shows a very high IQ on both ends of the floor. Lewis finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in Tuesday’s contest. The production might not pop out, but the eye test said enough, and he was looking to get his teammates involved. The future four-star prospect told Rivals that LSU, Virginia Tech, Maryland and Kansas State are the Power Five schools that have recruited him the hardest.

*****

VJ Edgecombe raises his stock.

VJ Edgecombe, a 2024 wing, was the biggest stock riser of day one in New York. He finished the game against Imhotep Charter with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and four blocks and had the play of the day with a transition dunk on five-star Justin Edwards. Edgecombe might not only be the best athlete in the junior class, but he also showed off shooting touch, going 3-of-4 from behind the arc. Edgecombe, who projects to be a four-star in the next rankings update, holds offers from Mississippi State, Georgetown, College of Charleston, St. John’s and others, while receiving new interest from Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

*****

Godswill Erheriene has official visit planned.

Class of 2024 four-star big man Godswill Erheriene tells Rivals that he will be taking an official visit to Seton Hall this weekend.

*****

London Jemison is a junior to watch.