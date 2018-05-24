New York Lightning guard Jordan Dingle ‘19 of Blair Academy (NJ) has been balling this summer. He’s tops in the EYBL in three-point shooting, and his ability to stretch the floor has opened the eyes of many.

Thus far, Dingle has seen interest from schools with his recruitment starting to ramp up after receiving his SAT scores. Ivy League schools have started to line up and position themselves in his recruitment.

But, it was St. Louis that cut in front of everyone and felt they saw enough of the talented prospect to give him his first official offer.

“It feels great to know that the hard work is finally been paying off,” Dingle said. “All the early mornings and late nights. It’s good to see it come in the shape of a solid offer.”

Princeton, Dartmouth, Holy Cross, Penn, Brown, Lafayette and Bucknell have all been in contact, and with an offer from a competitive Atlantic-10 program like St. Louis, coached by former high major coach Travis Ford, it should help his recruitment moving forward.

“It’s about to take off,” he said. “Their offer will help get a lot of schools that were on the fence about me off the fence.”

A lot of schools were presumably on the fence due to his height and natural position. Dingle has been playing more like a traditional wing at 6-3, but a lot of that has to do with the Lightning backcourt of Posh Alexander and Dashawn Davis. He’s asked to play a certain role, and still finds himself having success on the wing.

Both in Indy and Atlanta, you saw flashes of what he could do with the basketball in his hands and how successful he was off the ball. He has proven he can be a scoring option and competent defender in the backcourt and believes that his ball handling and ability to find open teammates has been one of his more underrated talents this summer.

So trying to fit into a position isn’t something Dingle is worried about.

“Honestly I’m just a basketball player. In my humble opinion, I think there is not much on the court that I can’t do,” he said. “I’m a very versatile player but my height will say that if I want to play at a high level, I’m going to be a one, but I’m more than capable of playing off the ball.”