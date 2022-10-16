SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – It’s one week before the final four takes place at the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic. On Saturday, the winners advanced while the losers went on vacation. NYCHoops.net was on hand to check out some of the action.

Vikings End Legacy Basketball, 75 – 66

Kyrone Alexander

Legacy came out strong early as perimeter shoots from Bryan Viscaino (Scanlan ’23) and Drew Feinstein (Mt. Sinai ’23) gave them a 6-point advantage. Down by two to start the second quarter, the Vikings tried to take the lead with offense led by Jago Robinson and Ibrahim Ba, but Viscaino proved to be a one-man wrecking crew for Legacy who increased it lead to 39 - 31 at the half. In the third quarter, the Vikings made a run as Jarrett Dingle ‘23 drained a couple of threes. The Brooklyn squad, with players from South Shore HS, was once again knocking at the door. Legacy was holding on to its by its fingernails. Kyrone Alexander ‘23 clipped those nails once and for all in the fourth quarter spearheading an 18 – 10 run that closed out Legacy. Alexander led the Vikings with 16 points while Viscaino scored a game high 30 points.

Rundown Runs Down Above & Beyond, 79 – 68

Brandon Williams

With offensive firepower from Markell Alston ‘25 and UCLA bound Brandon Williams ‘23 along with floor generalship from point guard Tai Turnage ‘25, Rundown made short work of Above & Beyond. Trailing, 46 – 29, at the half Above & Beyond did manage to close their deficit to single digits in the third quarter before but Williams/Alston tandem pushed Rundown’s lead back to twenty midway through the quarter. Alston led Rundown with 26 points with Williams adding 22 points. Meki Jackson paced Above & Beyond with 12 points.

Killa Dawgs Survive Kips Bay, 82 – 81

Anthony Isaac