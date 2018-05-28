Isaiah Stewart talks Duke, strong showing at EYBL Hampton
Isaiah Stewart continued to stake his claim as one of the best players in the class of 2019 over the weekend in Hampton, Va. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound big man went head-to-head with some of the top r...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news