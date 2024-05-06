SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – With only one week left before the 40th annual i S8/Nike Spring HS Classic playoffs and an open roster, teams brought out both their big guns and their unsungs in hopes of making the cut in the playoffs. NYCHoops.net was on hand for two of the more explosive games on Saturday.

The always formidable talent soaked 2GZ’s sought to run over Team Underrated and at first blush, total dominance seemed all but certain. Leading by five in the warm-up quarter, 2GZ’s doubled that and amassed a 48 – 38 halftime advantage with Dwayne Pierce ’24 leading the way.

Although TU was down, they were not out, evidenced in the third quarter when 5’11” point guard Jerimiah Webb (Wyandanch ’25) spearheaded a monumental comeback for the Long Island squad coached by Andre Edwards. After only netting 3 points in the first half, the junior guard dropped 18 points in the second half and 5 crunch time points in overtime to seal the deal, helping his team live up to its name, "Team Underrated."

Webb finished with 26 points while Pierce led 2GZ’s with 26 points.

2GZ's would win its second game of the day, 84 - 72 versus the Unsung Yutes.