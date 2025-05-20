iS8/Nike Blowouts: 5/18

SOUTH JAMAICA, NY - With iS8/Nike Pool play drawing to a close, many teams get exposure while others get exposed. NYCHoops.net was on hand on Sunday to check two games that unfortunately ended in lopsided victories for two teams and devastating losses for their opponents.
Beacon Elite Throttles FDR, 65 – 43
In the opening quarter both teams made plays and knocked down shots. Nolan Raymond (Vermont Academy ’25) was the primary scorer for Beacon with FDR keeping pace with balanced scoring from Andrew Jacques with Donte Caraballo and Jermaine Russell.
Tied going into the second quarter, Raymond along with Hao Chen (St. Francis Prep ‘25) spearheaded a 14 – 0 Beacon Elite run that left FDR in the Elites rear view mirror. Down 34 – 18 at the half, FDR would never fully recover.
Raymond was the high scorer for Beacon Elite with 29 points with Chen adding 14 points. Jacques led FDR with 10 points.
Unsung Yutes Pummel I Got U, 87 – 43
A strong opening quarter by the Unsung Yutes left I Got You behind the eight ball early. In a 16-point hole after one quarter, I Got U found themselves in quicksand, down 49 – 24 at the half.
An aggressive offensive assault led by Ali Jagilhack (Demoracy '25) and Seyd Camara (Success Academy ’25) along with good defensive work in the paint by 6'7" Amadou Fall (Millbrook ’25) soon pushed the Yutes lead to an insurmountable 33 points. I Got U folded in the fourth quarter resulting in a 44-point loss.
Camara led the Yutes with 24 points with Jagilhack adding 20 points. Joshua Lau was the high scorer for I Got U with 9 points.