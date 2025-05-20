iS8/Nike Blowouts: 5/18

SOUTH JAMAICA, NY - With iS8/Nike Pool play drawing to a close, many teams get exposure while others get exposed. NYCHoops.net was on hand on Sunday to check two games that unfortunately ended in lopsided victories for two teams and devastating losses for their opponents.

In the opening quarter both teams made plays and knocked down shots. Nolan Raymond (Vermont Academy ’25) was the primary scorer for Beacon with FDR keeping pace with balanced scoring from Andrew Jacques with Donte Caraballo and Jermaine Russell.

Tied going into the second quarter, Raymond along with Hao Chen (St. Francis Prep ‘25) spearheaded a 14 – 0 Beacon Elite run that left FDR in the Elites rear view mirror. Down 34 – 18 at the half, FDR would never fully recover.

Raymond was the high scorer for Beacon Elite with 29 points with Chen adding 14 points. Jacques led FDR with 10 points.