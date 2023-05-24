Despite the unpredictability of it all, several New York area graduating seniors have the tools and make-up to author an instant impact at the next level. Here is a look at some of the most college-ready recruits, committed and uncommitted, who should play a significant role right from the jump as freshmen in the NCAA.

Recruiting has long been described as an inexact science, as there is no true tool to gauge how one will translate at the next level. With the NCAA transfer portal erupting and college coaches placing major emphasis on recruiting transfers and graduate transfers, high school recruits have a mountainous uphill battle and are facing odds like never before on the Division-I market.

Cam Estevez--A First Team All-Rookie Team selection in the Atlantic 10 is a legitimate expectation for the Harlem native, who is headed to University of Rhode Island. A 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard with a purity of vision as a traditional point guard, Estevez established himself as a poised shot-maker at The Canterbury School in Connecticut this past season. Estevez authored multiple performances of five 3-pointers or more and led Canterbury with seasoned, veteran leadership. He is capable of playing and guarding both back court positions and should offer instant contributions with his decisive creating and an advanced feel for the game. Estevez will also bolster the perimeter game for the Rams, with the opportunity to be the centerpiece of the first recruiting class under Archie Miller.

The Class of 2023 Estevez likely would have garnered more offers had he been a late-signee. His relationship with assistant coach and fellow New York City native and former Cardozo guard Duane Woodward, however, enabled him to pull the trigger last August. Estevez has a flair for the end game, which he showed during his junior summer with multiple game-winning and go-ahead shots in dramatic fashion while playing for the Riverside Hawks on the AAU circuit.

Estevez hit a resounding corner 3-pointer at the buzzer, propelling Riverside to a dramatic victory over Team Sizzle, just a month before he committed to URI. The quick tempo the Rams are known to employ and the freedom this coaching staff gives guards were enticing factors at the core of his decision. He chose Rhode Island over numerous options, including Fordham, George Washington, James Madison, St. Bonaventure, University of Central Florida, Towson, VCU, and others.

CJ Jones--Like Estevez, Jones is another New York-bred guard who committed to a program featuring a New York City-bred coach with a vision and plot for him within the confines of the system. Jones is headed to a George Washington University team now under former Molloy guard Chris Caputo.

A slick left handed shot maker with 3-point range and a crafty in-traffic finishing repertoire, Jones has shouldered the onus of leader at Bronx-based Independent program Our Savior Lutheran. Jones has played on some massive stages throughout his career, producing against national heavy hitters on the prestigious Grind Session circuit. He was a supplemental scoring piece alongside Jaquan Sanders during his junior year, hitting a number of momentum-bolstering 3-pointers and gliding to his rim gracefully. Then this past season, he played the role of focal point alongside Bed Stuy guard Ty-Laur Johnson and UConn commit Youssouf Singare, a 7-foot-1 Center. Jones has been efficient throughout his career, with numerous games of 7-for-11 from the field on the Nike EYBL circuit with New Heights.