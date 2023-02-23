Why he’s under the microscope: Because of his re-shaped body. Details: An Auburn commit, Marshall is one of the more intriguing big men in the class. He’s helped his stock significantly already by dropping weight in the past year and looking more mobile and agile because of it. There’s no doubting that the 6-foot-11, 310-pound big man is an absolute beast under the basket on both ends of the floor, but his long-term upside is as high as his conditioning allows it to be. This summer will be a big one for Marshall, who could be in line for a rankings bump after the season if he continues to lean out and consistently showcases the same brand of dominance he has in flashes during his career. Recruitment: Marshall is committed to Auburn.

*****

Ryan Jones Jr.

Why he’s under the microscope: Because of injury recovery. Details: Once ranked inside the top 25 of the Rivals150, Jones’ career has been sidetracked a bit by injuries. The most notable incident was a torn meniscus that kept the four-star forward out six months. Now healthy and starting to thrive again at Gainesville (Fla.) The Rock School, Jones is back on the road to re-impressing scouts and college coaches alike. He’ll be one to watch on this summer’s grassroots circuit because a big few months could mean a quick surge of major college interest and a bump up the rankings. Recruitment: Florida seems to be a major player for the Sunshine State-based star, but LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech and others are involved as well. Depending on how things go in the coming months, Jones could see another burst of new college interest, so predicting where he’ll land is difficult.

*****

Why he’s under the microscope: Because of rapid improvement. Details: One of the most improved players in the country, Glover is set to re-enter the Rivals150 next month after falling out prior to the high school season. The 6-foot-6 guard has shot the ball at a an improved clip as a junior and is also looking more explosive than ever, Glover has proven able to create his own shot at the Patrick School this season, and is entering a prove-it type of grassroots season, where many are expecting him to shine brighter than ever before. Glover’s length and shooting ability are proven commodities. If the rest of his game falls in line this summer, his stock could absolutely soar. Recruitment: Maryland, Butler, Seton Hall, Illinois, Xavier and Villanova are all involved with Glover to differing extents. The picture of his process will clear significantly in the coming months, however.

*****

Why he’s under the microscope: Because of his meteoric rise. Details: Edgecombe was a bit of an unknown before the high school season and wasted no time changing that. He’s set to debut high in the Rivals150 when it updates next month, and it feels as though he could continue to climb this summer when he takes the floor for Southeast Elite in the adidas 3SSB circuit. Edgecombe’s name is on the radar of most college coaches by now and it feels as though his offer list could grow quickly as head coaches get a chance to watch him in person this summer. The Long Island Lutheran junior has been remarkably consistent on both ends of the floor this season. If that continues this summer, look out. Recruitment: Due to his late emergence, Edgecombe is yet to take a single visit. Mississippi State, Miami, Villanova, Charleston, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan are among the schools in the mix, but it feels like other heavy-hitters could involve themselves this spring.

*****

Why he’s under the microscope: Because he represents the unknown. Details: Russo-Nance is still a bit of an enigma. The New Zealand import is in the midst of his first season of American high school basketball at Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy, and it’s been a bit of an up-and-down ride for the junior, whose team has struggled to find wins this season. Individually, his performances have been unpredictable, as he’s been asked to fill a number of roles for his squad and suffered through a few shooting slumps in the process. The summer will allow coaches and scouts to see Russo-Nance in a different setting, however, and could dictate a lot about how he is viewed as he heads toward college. There will be no shortage of interest in watching, as he’s looked hyper-impressive and versatile on his best days at Oak Hill. Recruitment: Louisville and Xavier seem to lead the way for the four-star guard, who could reclassify into the 2023 class before all is said and done.

*****

BONUS POSSIBILITY