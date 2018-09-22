Nebraska had a glaring need to address in its 2019 recruiting class, and the Huskers filled on Saturday by landing a commitment from their new point guard of the future in New Hampton (N.H.) Prep three-star Mika Adams-Woods.

Adams-Woods, who officially visited NU last weekend, announced his commitment via Twitter.

The 6-2 native of Syracuse, N.Y., had recently cut his list of schools down to Nebraska, Nevada, UMass, George Mason, East Carolina, Buffalo, Sienna, and UNC-Greensboro.

Following his trip to Lincoln, he was also scheduled to take officials to UNC-Greensboro, UMass, and George Mason, but those plans clearly changed after seeing Nebraska for the first time.

“I just felt like that was going to be the best fit for me,” Adams-Woods told HuskerOnline.com. “The coaches didn’t promise me anything, but you see a PG leaving (senior Glynn Watson), so that’s opportunity right there. If I come out there work hard and show them what I can do, then hopefully I can be the next man up.”