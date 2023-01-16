Few envisioned the process playing out so quickly.

On Monday, however, Ian Jackson ended his recruitment process by committing to the University of North Carolina.

A big 6-foot-5 point guard who has added outside shooting to his dazzling displays of athleticism and ability to carve his way to the rim, Jackson cited a tight relationship with the UNC coaching staff as a vital factor in his decision.

Jackson recently visited the campus on an official visit, where he was able to connect with former NY Knicks sharpshooter and current Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis.

The Tar Heels are coming off a berth in the national championship game last year, a memorable ride in which they defeated blood rival Duke en route to the title game. They wound up losing to Kansas.

Jackson relished his experience at the Dean Smith Center and the environment at Chapel Hill. He said he's appreciative of the fact that the staff has alum which authored a memorable career at the program themselves.

UNC's current point guard is Stepinac product RJ Davis. Currently averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 boards, and 3.3 assists as a junior, Davis was instrumental in leading the Tar Heels in last year's Final Four run. Likely gone at the end of this year or next, Davis' departure opens the door up for Jackson to gain meaningful minutes from the beginning. As a focal point scorer with an all-around repertoire, Jackson has the essential ingredients to be a go-to option and instant impact guy at UNC.

UNC recently gained a commitment from 6-foot-2 point guard and Link Academy Class of 2024 product Eliot Cadeau.

Jackson considers Cadeau a friend and both speak frequently throughout the season.

The relationship between the two top-tier guards just got closer.

While Cadeau is more of a traditional point guard with a dish first mentality, Jackson is more of a prolific scorer with the ability to make athletic plays on both ends of the floor.

Jackson wound up choosing UNC over a handful of potential suitors. One of the most coveted prospects in the country across all positions and classes, Jackson had been considering LSU, Oregon, Kentucky, Arkansas, and others.

With Davis and Cole Anthony (who spent time at Molloy during his high school career) before him, UNC has a unique recent history of tapping into the local market.

With Jackson, they get a high-profile recruit and a bigger built point guard with two-way toughness.

As he's proven this season, Jackson can guard multiple positions, block shots, and turn in hyper athletic plays to get crucial defensive stops.



