SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Day No. 1 of the annual Hoophall West showcase is in the books, and the three-day event was not short on news, notes or notable performances. Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy was on hand for the day that was in the desert and shares his takeaways below. ***** 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 40 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

IAN JACKSON SCORES 24, UPDATES RECRUITMENT

Ian Jackson, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2024, was in action on Thursday night and turned in a 24-point, four-rebound performance in his Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) High School team’s loss to a loaded Duncanville (Texas) High School side. Following the game, Jackson looked ahead to his Jan. 6 visit to North Carolina, saying he’s excited to solidify his relationship with the UNC staff, but he also named two other schools he hopes to visit in the future. “I want to get down to Arkansas and Texas, for sure. I don’t have dates but they are new ones I want to at least see,” Jackson said. Jackson said he's in the process of building a bond with Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, and while the relationship is still in its early phase, he knows he’d like to at least see the school's campus with his own eyes. “I’ve been talking to coach Musselman on the regular and he’s getting me more familiar with his program and all that,” Jackson said. Jackson’s big night on the floor may have come in defeat, but it featured some impressive instances of him creating for himself and others. And while he needs to become a better ball-handler and work on ball security in general in the years to come, his athleticism, motor and shooting ability will have him in the conversation for the top spot until the end of the cycle. As of now, Kentucky still feels like the slight favorite to land his eventual commitment, as Jackson called them “a priority school” on Thursday night. The race seems to be tightening, however.

GONZAGA SIGNEE PUTS ON SHOOTING CLINIC

Dusty Stromer

Gonzaga-bound wing Dusty Stromer came out firing in Scottsdale and used a 28-point effort that included six 3-pointers to propel his Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame Prep to a win. More impressive than the three-point barrage itself, however, was how the shots came. His first came from near-NBA range and others showcased a quick trigger off of the bounce in addition to a handful of catch-and-shoot looks. He showcased the ability to create space via step-backs and knock down difficult looks with defenders in his face. Following his big night, Stromer, who signed with the Zags during the Early Signing Period, talked about his future fit in Mark Few’s system, and also mentioned a specific 2024 target he’s attempting to help his future team recruit. “I’ve been trying to talk to DJ Thomas about Gonzaga and he likes it,” Stromer said. "How could he not? It’s Gonzaga. He’s excited about it, so I just tell him to come on over.”

KEVIN PATTON COULD HELP A HIGH-MAJOR PROGRAM

Kevin Patton