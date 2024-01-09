The Holy Trinity Titans took on the Holy Cross Knights in a terrific non-league matchup this weekend. Holy Cross is a program back on the rise with their new coaching staff while Holy Trinity looks to get back into the CHSAA title mix. Here’s a breakdown of the game. Cross scored the first two buckets, Trinity finished a layup, then 6'0” SG Ryan Piatkiewicz (Holy Trinity HS, NY ‘24) buried a triple. Holy Cross 6’4” G Jacob Moreno (Holy Cross HS, NY ‘24) grabbed offensive rebound putback. Cross made two free throws, Piatkiewicz hit a shot then knocked down a three. Titans scored, but Holy Cross made a free throw then knocked down a three. Then Piatkiewicz canned another shot beyond the arc. The Knights finished a tough layup, Holy Trinity missed two free throws and Cross converted a huge and1 to cut the Titans lead to 18-14 after the 1 quarter.

The teams traded baskets, Cross hit a shot, then a three, but Trinity answered and scored. Holy Trinity 6’3” G Corey Somervil (Holy Trinity, NY ‘24) got past the defense for two. Moreno canned a three, Holy Trinity hit a free throw and Cross scored again. While the teams were struggling a little in the second quarter. Holy Trinity got a wild basket to fall, then, Holy Cross answered with an inside bucket. The Titans got a late bucket to take a 32-30 lead into halftime. Holy Cross scored on the first two possessions. Holy Trinity had a layup, a big stop, knocked down a three but gave up an easy basket to the Knights. Somervil scored, Holy Cross missed their free throws. Trinity got an easy bucket but gave up a quick one to Moreno. Piatkiewicz hit a jumper, Cross nailed a three, Piatkiewicz then scored on back to back trips then found a teammate for an easy bucket to end the third quarter.