Hills East huge 4th leads to victory over Brentwood
This game was the Section XI AA semifinal matchup between the #1 seeded Brentwood and #4 Half Hollow Hills East. The game started on Saturday as both teams went back and forth during the first the half. Brentwood went to half time with a 1-point lead when a fan in the stands had a medical emergency and needed help immediately. They made the tough decision to stop the game and reschedule it for Sunday morning at 10:30.
While Saturday produced a good half of basketball Sunday certainly didn’t disappoint as Brentwood took a 13-point lead into the fourth. Unfortunately for the Indians they ran out of gas as Hills East exploded for 31 points in the 4th winning the game 71-63. Here’s our full game recap.
The game started out with both teams trying to feel each other with a mix of baskets and turnovers. Brentwood’s go to scorer 6’1” G Zatai Townsend ‘22 got a quick bucket, but you could see the gameplan was to slow him down as much as possible. He was held to just two points in the quarter while 6’3” Wing Marquese Dennis ‘24 was able to add six to help Brentwood keep pace. The Thunderbirds missed a few perimeter shots but found some success when their Senior glue guy 6” F Louis Mathurin ‘22 got position. Mathurin had 8 to lead all scorers as Hills East took a 14-13 lead into the second.
Hills East started the second the same way focusing on slowing Townsend and scoring inside. Their slippery 5’9” PG Xavier Lewis ‘22 scored and was able to get to the line multiple times in the quarter. The Indians despite having their all-league player struggle they never backed down or quit. They got 8 huge points in the quarter from 6’3” G Aaron Nyantakyi ‘22 to help get them the lead. Townsend broke loose and threw down a huge dunk but was charged a technical for hanging on the rim earning him his third foul. Brentwood’s coaching staff was livid about the call and let the refs hear about it. Each team traded defensive stops and scores as Brentwood took a slight 29-28 lead going into intermission.
We mentioned the medical incident that caused the game to be postponed above but we had to discuss how great the trainers and medical staff responded to the situation. The fan is currently stable and doing much better according to sources which was good news.
The third quarter started with a Hills East three followed by a Lewis steal where he drew a foul and went 1/2. Brentwood got a layup, two inside finishes by Dennis and pair of free throws made by Nyantakyi. Mathurin answered for Hills, but Nyantakyi scored then Townsend after a steal at half court. Indians led 41-34 until Lewis scored back-to-back hoops but Townsend hit a huge three to keep them up 6. Lewis knocked down a jumper, Dennis banked in a three then during a loose ball Brentwood grabbed it and converted a quick layup. Townsend scored again then got a 5 second call against Hills and got a Nyantakyi layup at he buzzer to stretch the lead to 53-40 after three.
Eastport South Manor’s gym was rocking as “Wood Nation” was loud and proud of their team. Hills came out absolutely firing scoring the first 5 points then drawing Townsend’s 4th personal foul. Lewis hit a monster three, 5’11” CG Derek Varlack ‘22 stole the ball and finished off a 10-0 run with a contested layup. Brentwood called a timeout as the momentum had completely switched. They were able to get to the line and then got a big layup from Townsend. Now down 6 again Varlack knocked down a three then stole the ball and finished to cut the lead to one. Hills East was pressuring all over the court forcing terrible decisions by the Indians. Varlack was able to create another turnover for a layup giving them a 1-point lead.
Dennis was able to answer with a tough layup to get the lead, but Varlack got fouled and made both free throws. Lewis stole the ball again broke away got fouled but made them both. Brentwood turned it over again, Varlack scored inside, and Dennis went down injuring his knee. Indians called timeout and were now down 63-58 with 3:22 to play. The pressure just kept coming as a sloppy pass led to a Lewis layup, Brentwood missed, and Lewis found Mathurin for an inside bucket.
Hills led 67-58 when Townsend drew a foul missed both Nyantakyi was able to clean it up and pull them within 7. The Indians moved up to press as Lewis beat everyone down the court for a home run pass which he caught and finished. He stole the inbound but couldn’t convert as the Indians ran down and went 1/2 from the line.
Hills up 8 with under a minute got a layup while Brentwood tried to foul. Indians got a late hoop from Townsend, but it was too late as Head Coach Pete Basel and the Thunderbirds won 71-63.
The decision to apply ball pressure in the 4th combined with the excellent guard play was too much for Brentwood. Nyantakyi lead them with 19, Townsend and Dennis each had 15. Lewis was fantastic leading all scorers with 25 points, Mathurin had 14 and Varlack scored 14 with 13 coming in the fourth including some MVP chants. Terrific game between two great programs and the Thunderbirds will now face Northport in AA Championship game 3/5 2PM at Smithtown East High School.