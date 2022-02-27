Hills East huge 4th leads to victory over Brentwood

This game was the Section XI AA semifinal matchup between the #1 seeded Brentwood and #4 Half Hollow Hills East. The game started on Saturday as both teams went back and forth during the first the half. Brentwood went to half time with a 1-point lead when a fan in the stands had a medical emergency and needed help immediately. They made the tough decision to stop the game and reschedule it for Sunday morning at 10:30.

While Saturday produced a good half of basketball Sunday certainly didn’t disappoint as Brentwood took a 13-point lead into the fourth. Unfortunately for the Indians they ran out of gas as Hills East exploded for 31 points in the 4th winning the game 71-63. Here’s our full game recap.

The game started out with both teams trying to feel each other with a mix of baskets and turnovers. Brentwood’s go to scorer 6’1” G Zatai Townsend ‘22 got a quick bucket, but you could see the gameplan was to slow him down as much as possible. He was held to just two points in the quarter while 6’3” Wing Marquese Dennis ‘24 was able to add six to help Brentwood keep pace. The Thunderbirds missed a few perimeter shots but found some success when their Senior glue guy 6” F Louis Mathurin ‘22 got position. Mathurin had 8 to lead all scorers as Hills East took a 14-13 lead into the second.

Hills East started the second the same way focusing on slowing Townsend and scoring inside. Their slippery 5’9” PG Xavier Lewis ‘22 scored and was able to get to the line multiple times in the quarter. The Indians despite having their all-league player struggle they never backed down or quit. They got 8 huge points in the quarter from 6’3” G Aaron Nyantakyi ‘22 to help get them the lead. Townsend broke loose and threw down a huge dunk but was charged a technical for hanging on the rim earning him his third foul. Brentwood’s coaching staff was livid about the call and let the refs hear about it. Each team traded defensive stops and scores as Brentwood took a slight 29-28 lead going into intermission.

We mentioned the medical incident that caused the game to be postponed above but we had to discuss how great the trainers and medical staff responded to the situation. The fan is currently stable and doing much better according to sources which was good news.