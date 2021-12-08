High Scoring Hewlett Guard Erupts for 28

Possessing a good bloodline and a career in which he’s seized a tremendous green light as the featured scorer, Class of 2023 sharpshooter Ryan Weiss enters his junior season as one of the top scoring guards on Long Island. With recent offers from Bryant and UMBC, Weiss has solidified his status as a mid-major caliber recruit.

Weiss was the engine that propelled George W. Hewlett to a 76-71 win over Roslyn on Tuesday night, as he piled up a game-best 28 points.

Whether it has been on a hard drive, a pull up jumper, a deep 3-pointer, or at the free throw line, Weiss has proven himself as a high-level scorer who can engineer spurts and trigger game breaking runs.

He’s developed a vaunted first step and embraces contact on the drive, an aspect that enables him to score via the free throw line at a consistent pace.

Weiss is the son of legendary Long Island head coach and athletic director Jeff Weiss, who amassed 626 career wins and won eight state championships and two federation championships as a New York State Hall of Famer. Weiss retired two years ago.

Ryan Weiss’ sister, Riley Weiss, is one of the Long Island area and state’s most prolific scorers, having totaled nearly 4,000 points during her illustrious career. Riley Weiss averaged 40 points during her freshman season and has piled up 20+ Division-1 offers, her stock continuing to rise even amid the tumultuous times of a Covid.

One of the more intriguing subplots of Tuesday night’s game was the matchup between Weiss and Spyro Denis, Roslyn’s hot shooting guard known for his scoring spurt-ability.

That component of the game lived up to the lofty expectations. While Weiss scored 28, the shifty and underrated Denis paced Roslyn with 26.



