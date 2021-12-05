Girls: Henderson's 55 propels New Hartford

On Friday, New Hartford took on Rome Free Academy in an intense back and forth battle. After both teams left everything on the floor, New Hartford went on to edge Rome Free Academy. The final score was New Hartford 74, Rome Free Academy 73, after a clutch, game winning free throw from Ohio State Commit Kaia Henderson.

Henderson was locked in the entire game, as she went on to pour on a total of 55 points. While going an astonishing 14 of 15 from the foul line, She had 12 in the 1st, 14 in the 2nd and 3rd, and 15 in the 4th.

New Hartford will have a huge role on their team to fill this season once Henderson leaves. She is set to graduate early in December and head to Ohio State in January. It will be exciting to see how both New Hartford and Rome Free Academy progress throughout the season.



