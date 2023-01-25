BRIARWOOD, NY – The recently unranked and slumping Cardinal Hayes team would need substantially more if they had a chance of defeating the #2 ranked Molloy Stanners on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Cardinals, they had more. Elijah Moore ‘24. The junior guard scored more and more each quarter with an offensive crescendo that resulted in a 64 – 63 overtime win that ended a two game losing streak.

It was a tight game throughout but inside play from 6’7” Elijah Small ‘24 and perimeter scoring from 6’4”Josh Powell ‘26 gave Molloy a slight advantage going into the second quarter. The Stanners increased their lead to 8 points with 6:22 left in the first half but every time they tried to pull away, Moore kept Hayes in range with clutch long range buckets.

While Moore was doing his thing, his 5-star teammate Ian Jackson '24 was uncharacteristically non-aggressive. The Stanners maintained a 29 – 24 lead as the second half got underway but if Hayes had a chance, Moore had to stay hot and he obliged. With assistance from 6’11” big man Steve Solano ‘24, Hayes took its first lead with 3:28 left in the third quarter but Powell and 6’4” Emmanuel Ikioda ’23 countered and put the Stanners out front once again as the fourth quarter got underway.