Hayes needed Moore to beat Molloy in OT
BRIARWOOD, NY – The recently unranked and slumping Cardinal Hayes team would need substantially more if they had a chance of defeating the #2 ranked Molloy Stanners on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Cardinals, they had more. Elijah Moore ‘24. The junior guard scored more and more each quarter with an offensive crescendo that resulted in a 64 – 63 overtime win that ended a two game losing streak.
It was a tight game throughout but inside play from 6’7” Elijah Small ‘24 and perimeter scoring from 6’4”Josh Powell ‘26 gave Molloy a slight advantage going into the second quarter. The Stanners increased their lead to 8 points with 6:22 left in the first half but every time they tried to pull away, Moore kept Hayes in range with clutch long range buckets.
While Moore was doing his thing, his 5-star teammate Ian Jackson '24 was uncharacteristically non-aggressive. The Stanners maintained a 29 – 24 lead as the second half got underway but if Hayes had a chance, Moore had to stay hot and he obliged. With assistance from 6’11” big man Steve Solano ‘24, Hayes took its first lead with 3:28 left in the third quarter but Powell and 6’4” Emmanuel Ikioda ’23 countered and put the Stanners out front once again as the fourth quarter got underway.
The momentum should’ve been in Molloy’s favor, but Moore was so hot that even his heat checks were all net. The Hayes lead grew to 10 points with 2:28 left in regulation and they began to milk the clock, a tactic that either works or it doesn’t. In this case, it didn’t.
Motivated by their fan base, Molloy crawled back into the game. With 6’0” point guard Sincere Folk ‘26 pushing the pace and scoring from 6’4” Jayden James ‘23 and Powell, the Stanners were down by only three with 13.1 left in regulation. Hayes committed a 5 second infraction in the inbound and turned the ball over.
Molloy Head Coach Mike McCleary subbed in his 6’4” sharpshooter Kuba Cwalina ‘23. With his only score in the game, the 6’5” senior calmly and cooly drained a three-ball from the corner at the buzzer, sending the game into OT tied at 58.
Molloy escaped losing in regulation and tried its best to end the story with a happy ending. Comebacks are exciting but they are also draining. James stepped to the plate for the Stanners but Moore seemed to possess an unlimited amount of offensive firepower. The lead flipped back and forth as the seconds ticked. A Solano dunk and a Molloy turnover eventually put this exciting game to bed.
Moore finished the game with an eye-popping 34 points with Solano adding 10 points. No other Cardinals reach double digits. Powell was the high man for Molloy with 19 points with James contributing 11 points.
Cardinal Hayes improves to 6 – 4/ 7 – 9 while Molloy falls to 7 – 3/ 12 – 4.