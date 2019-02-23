BRONX, NY – For senior Cardinal Hayes point guard Joe Toussaint ‘19, Saturday’s CHSAA Class “AA” Varsity New York Sectional championship game against the St. Raymond Ravens would be the last chance for his team to claim dominance in the League. Last season, the Cardinals lost to Stepinac in the chip but the Iowa-bound guard said he was not about to let that happen again. After going neck and neck with the Ravens in the first half, Hayes got separation in the third quarter en route to a definitive, 86 – 65 victory.

“It was very important for us to win, seeing that were in the same spot last year and took a tough loss,” said Toussaint. “It seemed like were ready coming into this game. It’s my last year so I’m trying to go out with a bang.”

Toussaint and his 5’11” compadre Jaylen Murray ‘20 indeed came out the gate with a bang for Cardinal Hayes but the Ravens kept pace as 5’8” point guard Jalen Reneau ‘20 and 6’6” Gary Grant ‘20 knotted the game at 17 after one quarter of play. 6’3” Tahron Allen ‘21 got buckets in the for St. Ray’s in the second quarter but with crickets coming offensively from the usually prolific 6’2” Luis Kortright ‘20, Hayes inched ahead 40 – 35 at the half as 5’11” Julien Sourmaoro ‘20 dropped three treys in the second quarter.