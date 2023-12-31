Half Hollows Hills East HS Thunderbirds have faced some adversity in their non-league schedule games and have gained crucial experience. When we spoke to their coaching staff, before the game, they said, plain simply put, the team has been working hard and we need a signature win. They faced Brentwood HS Indians who are currently No.3 in our Long Island rankings. The game was held at Bayshore HS in an intense non-conference game. The teams traded misses and turnovers before Hill East got on the board with a score and then had another bucket from 6’2” G Alan Brown (Half Hollows Hill East HS, NY ‘24). Brentwood missed, 5’10” PG Jordan Heyman (Half Hollows Hill East HS, NY ‘24) went 1/2 from the line. Indians knocked down a triple but 5’10” SG Ryan Zeh (Half Hollows Hill East HS, NY ‘24) buried a corner three. Indian's 6’5” SG Marquese Dennis (Brentwood HS, NY ‘24) got a steal after the Indians missed and found 6’3” F Devon Snell (Brentwood HS, NY ‘24) for a triple. Thunderbirds scored but the Indians knocked down a big three. Hill East came down for three, and Dennis knocked down a shot beyond the arc. Hills scored again but Snell was able to connect on another three ball.

The Thunderbirds had a slight lead after 5’4” PG Kahmel Wilmot (Brentwood HS, NY ‘28) scored. Wilmot found Dennis for an easy bucket and Hill East answered with a nice dunk. Brentwood canned a three, Brown converted an and1. Heyman scored after a Brentwood miss and then Zeh was able to get free for two. The Indians finished a tough and1, and Heyman went 1/2 from the line. Hills scored after a stop and Dennis drew a foul. He made a free throw, then Brown got ahead of everyone for a layup and in the final minutes Brentwood got a big three to cut East’s lead to 31-29 heading into halftime. Half Hollow Hill East swung the ball around for an easy two. Brentwood’s big cleaned up a miss for two, and Heyman scored after a nice move. Then Dennis finished a nice put back after a miss. The gameplay started to get sloppy with bad passes, over dibbling, poor shot selection and the Thunderbirds press was causing problems. Heyman scored after a drought, and Dennis went 1/2 from the line. Thunderbirds scored and got two more free throws but Wilmot drew a foul plus converted both. Brentwood made two more freebies. Dennis had a monster block and then after drawing another foul the Indians big man made both cutting HHE’s lead to 1. The score was 40-39 at the start of the 4th quarter when Zeh connected on a corner three. Wilmot knocked a triple, both teams traded tough baskets and then Snell was able to get a big basket to drop. The Thunderbirds were up 48-46 when Zeh hit another corner three, and Brentwood scored but Hill East was able to answer with a bucket. The Indians missed, and Brown hit two free throws after fouling out Brentwood’s big, they took a slight 52-48 lead with 2 minutes to go.