Gone...but not forgotten
As of today, there have been over 162,000 coronavirus cases in the United States and over 3000 deaths. Five or more of those deaths effected the the NYC basketball community. They are gone but not forgotten.
🙏🏻 RIP to NYC referee Willie Mitchell, passed away due to the coronavirus. Mitchell was a referee who frequently did the Rose Classic games in NYC #NYCBasketball pic.twitter.com/Rh0jGikbVA— Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) March 30, 2020
Tried my best to honor and put into words what Joe Lewinger meant to all of us and especially @weareTMLA. RIP friend. https://t.co/ZKagujZxtw— Joseph Staszewski (@Joe_Staszewski) March 29, 2020
March 29, 2020
RIP Terrence Earlington, passed away due to the coronavirus. A player at Automotive HS, Monroe College. Nephew is Marcellus Earlington from St. John’s #SJUBB . He’s a local coach. He’s also The Godfather of the Twins from Banneker HS.Tajuan Simpkins Takai Simpkins #NYCBasketball pic.twitter.com/9aCBiFP1vX— Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) March 29, 2020
A New York City Legend Passes https://t.co/qnKzpJ6A2B #Rivals #NYCBasketball— Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) March 25, 2020