Jordyn Williams (Cardinal O Hara ‘24) has made the big decision of where she will be heading for the next four years after high school. She was an essential piece for Cardinal O ‘Hara, both during the regular season and postseason. After her senior year, she is set to be an excellent fit with her new college program that competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Williams had this to say about her commitment. “ I’m proud to announce that I have verbally committed to Niagara University! I want to thank my family and coaches for pushing me to the point where I’m able to receive offers from colleges, and now be given the opportunity to commit to such a great institution.

Williams also went on to thank many others including Coach Jada Pierce, the Head Women’s basketball coach at Niagara University.

Williams will bring great shooting to Niagara. She also has the ability to get into the lane and finish around the basket. Williams is also tough on defense. She has the ability to stay in front of players on the perimeter, locks up off the ball as well, and crashes the boards. It will be exciting to see William’s big contribution for Niagara University in the near future.



