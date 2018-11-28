Ticker
Girls: Who signed where in New York State

Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

The early signing period recently concluded meaning a good number of top Class of 2019 girls basketball players in New York State signed their Letter of Intent as to where they will be suiting up on the hardwood come this time next year.

Many of those who signed will be headed off to Division 1 schools as the Empire State continues to be among the leaders in producing top quality talent and having them go off to play on the highest level of college basketball.

It truly was another impressive year for New Yorker's with over 30 players heading to play D1 basketball a year from now, and while more will surely sign during the late signing period come April, we now acknowledge those who signed to play Division 1 basketball over the past couple of weeks.

New York City

Kaelynn Satterfield & Klarke Sconiers

Kaelynn Satterfield, 6'0" PG/SG, Christ the King- OHIO STATE

Nina Rickards, 5'10" SG, Christ the King- FLORIDA

Klarke Sconiers, 6'2" PF, Christ the King- MINNESOTA

Cassidy Roberts, 5'8" PG, St. Francis Prep- BINGHAMTON

Sanai Grayson, 6'2" PF, Nazareth- ILLINOIS-CHICAGO

Kaylen Banwareesingh, 6'0" SF, Msgr. Scanlan- UMASS-LOWELL

Tori Hall, 5'11" SF, Archbishop Molloy- WINTHROP

Gia Esposito, 5'7" PG/SG, St. Joseph by the Sea- CANISIUS

Hevynne Bristow, 6'1" SF/PF, BCAM- PROVIDENCE

Charity Barnes, 6'0" SG, Summit Academy- MORGAN STATE

Emily LaPointe, 5'10" PG, Staten Island Academy- MANHATTAN

Sophia DeMauro, 5'9" PG/SG, Staten Island Academy- RIDER

Long Island

Kaia Harrison

Celeste Taylor, 5'11" SG, Long Island Lutheran- TEXAS

Tamia Lawhorne, 6'0" SF, Long Island Lutheran- GEORGE MASON

Emma Glezen, 6'1" SF/PF, Long Island Lutheran- LOYOLA (MD)

Lauren Hansen, 5'8" PG, Ward Melville- AUBURN

Kaia Harrison, 5'7" PG, Baldwin- WAKE FOREST

Sydney Taylor, 5'10" SG, St. Anthony's- UMASS

Section 1 (Westchester)

Maddie Plank

Aubrey Griffin, 6'0" SG, Ossining- UCONN

Kailah Harris, 6'1" PF, Ossining- SETON HALL

Jaida Strippoli, 5'7" PG, Ossining- ARMY

Teisha Hyman, 5'11" PG, Woodlands- SYRACUSE

Maddie Plank, 5'10" SG/PG, Briarcliff- PRINCETON

Jane McCauley, 5'9" SG, Ursuline- VERMONT

Section 2 (Albany)

Catherine Almeida

Catherine Almeida, 6'5" PF, Shenendehowa- QUINNIPIAC

Kerry Flaherty, 5'9" SG, Saratoga Springs- HOLY CROSS

Graceann Bennett, 6'2" PF/SF, Lake George- GEORGETOWN

Section 3 (Syracuse)

Madison & MacKenzie Smith

Mackenzie Smith, 5'7" PG, West Genesee- OLD DOMINION

Madison Smith, 5'11" SG, West Genesee- VERMONT

Mackenzie Martin, 5'11" SF, Westhill- FAIRFIELD

Section 4 (Binghamton)

Maeve Donnelly

Maeve Donnelly, 6'5" PF, Susquehanna Valley- UMASS

Julia Hauer, 6'0" PF, Seton Catholic- SIENA

Section 5 (Rochester)

Dyaisha Fair

Dyaisha Fair, 5'7" PG, Ediston Tech- BUFFALO

Section 6 (Buffalo)

Samantha Bailey

Ronni Nwora, 6'3" PF, The Park School- GEORGIA TECH

Angel Parker, 5'6" PG, Cardinal O'Hara- SIENA

Samantha Bailey, 6'1" SF, Grand Island- MARIST

Section 9 (Hudson Valley)

Brianna Rozzi

Brianna Rozzi, 5'7" PG, Highland- LOYOLA (MD)

