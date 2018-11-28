Girls: Who signed where in New York State
The early signing period recently concluded meaning a good number of top Class of 2019 girls basketball players in New York State signed their Letter of Intent as to where they will be suiting up on the hardwood come this time next year.
Many of those who signed will be headed off to Division 1 schools as the Empire State continues to be among the leaders in producing top quality talent and having them go off to play on the highest level of college basketball.
It truly was another impressive year for New Yorker's with over 30 players heading to play D1 basketball a year from now, and while more will surely sign during the late signing period come April, we now acknowledge those who signed to play Division 1 basketball over the past couple of weeks.
New York City
Kaelynn Satterfield, 6'0" PG/SG, Christ the King- OHIO STATE
Nina Rickards, 5'10" SG, Christ the King- FLORIDA
Klarke Sconiers, 6'2" PF, Christ the King- MINNESOTA
Cassidy Roberts, 5'8" PG, St. Francis Prep- BINGHAMTON
Sanai Grayson, 6'2" PF, Nazareth- ILLINOIS-CHICAGO
Kaylen Banwareesingh, 6'0" SF, Msgr. Scanlan- UMASS-LOWELL
Tori Hall, 5'11" SF, Archbishop Molloy- WINTHROP
Gia Esposito, 5'7" PG/SG, St. Joseph by the Sea- CANISIUS
Hevynne Bristow, 6'1" SF/PF, BCAM- PROVIDENCE
Charity Barnes, 6'0" SG, Summit Academy- MORGAN STATE
Emily LaPointe, 5'10" PG, Staten Island Academy- MANHATTAN
Sophia DeMauro, 5'9" PG/SG, Staten Island Academy- RIDER
Long Island
Celeste Taylor, 5'11" SG, Long Island Lutheran- TEXAS
Tamia Lawhorne, 6'0" SF, Long Island Lutheran- GEORGE MASON
Emma Glezen, 6'1" SF/PF, Long Island Lutheran- LOYOLA (MD)
Lauren Hansen, 5'8" PG, Ward Melville- AUBURN
Kaia Harrison, 5'7" PG, Baldwin- WAKE FOREST
Sydney Taylor, 5'10" SG, St. Anthony's- UMASS
Section 1 (Westchester)
Aubrey Griffin, 6'0" SG, Ossining- UCONN
Kailah Harris, 6'1" PF, Ossining- SETON HALL
Jaida Strippoli, 5'7" PG, Ossining- ARMY
Teisha Hyman, 5'11" PG, Woodlands- SYRACUSE
Maddie Plank, 5'10" SG/PG, Briarcliff- PRINCETON
Jane McCauley, 5'9" SG, Ursuline- VERMONT
Section 2 (Albany)
Catherine Almeida, 6'5" PF, Shenendehowa- QUINNIPIAC
Kerry Flaherty, 5'9" SG, Saratoga Springs- HOLY CROSS
Graceann Bennett, 6'2" PF/SF, Lake George- GEORGETOWN
Section 3 (Syracuse)
Mackenzie Smith, 5'7" PG, West Genesee- OLD DOMINION
Madison Smith, 5'11" SG, West Genesee- VERMONT
Mackenzie Martin, 5'11" SF, Westhill- FAIRFIELD
Section 4 (Binghamton)
Maeve Donnelly, 6'5" PF, Susquehanna Valley- UMASS
Julia Hauer, 6'0" PF, Seton Catholic- SIENA
Section 5 (Rochester)
Dyaisha Fair, 5'7" PG, Ediston Tech- BUFFALO
Section 6 (Buffalo)
Ronni Nwora, 6'3" PF, The Park School- GEORGIA TECH
Angel Parker, 5'6" PG, Cardinal O'Hara- SIENA
Samantha Bailey, 6'1" SF, Grand Island- MARIST
Section 9 (Hudson Valley)
Brianna Rozzi, 5'7" PG, Highland- LOYOLA (MD)