Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-27 15:39:53 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: USJN National Championships - Day Three (Top Performers)

Csloctn5zi78qxyaqkl9
Gaylord Convention Center
M. LIbert
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

OXON HILL, MD- Even though many of the Division 1 college coaches left the Gaylord Convention Center on Wednesday we at NYCHoops.net stayed an extra day to take in some of the USJN Jr. National Cha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}