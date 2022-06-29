Girls: Upstate rising soph touts D-I offers
Niskayuna High School guard Olivia O’Meally ’25 is an effective player for the Silver Warrior Girls Varsity Basketball team. The 6’0 sophomore has gained a great deal of experience being on such a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news