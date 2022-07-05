Girls: Upstate NY guard nets offers
Bishop Kearney combo guard Amaia Jackson ’25 is coming off a successful freshman season in which her team won a state title last year. The 5’7” playmaker can handle the ball and attack the rim aggr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news