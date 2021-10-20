Girls: Upstate guard is draws interest
Fairport Guard Bella Pucci ’23, has multiple skills that make her an effective combo guard, and will help her become a true point guard at the collegiate level if it was a team need. At 5’9”, Pucci...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news