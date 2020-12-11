Girls: Upstate guard has high ceiling
Standing at 5 feet, 8 inches, Fairport’s Red Raiders Ella Meabon (‘23) is a rising sophomore guard with high potential of being a dominant player in her class of 2023. In her freshman season, Meabo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news