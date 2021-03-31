Girls: Upstate guard continues to outwork despite success
Julie DeBrocky (Mahopac ’22) is currently receiving interest from Manhattanville, Fredonia and Geneseo. The junior guard is an extremely high-level shooter that can knockdown buckets well beyond th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news