Kate Koval (LuHi ‘24) has dominated the paint all season long for Luhi. She was an essential piece of what has been an extremely successful season for the program as a whole. Koval led her team to a Nike TOC Championship, and a #1 overall rank in the country.

Koval has received a ton of national recognition throughout the season, she was recognized as a Naismith 2nd All-American. Koval has also now been named the NY Gatorade Player of the year, a prestigious award that recognizes players for their success on the court and off. She put on an array of incredible performances, including one against St. Joseph’s by the Sea, where she had 26 points and 12 rebounds. In the game before, Koval had 19 points to go along with 24 rebounds, and 4 blocks. During the season, Koval averaged 15.1 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, and 5.1 assists per game.

At 6”5’, Koval holds a long list of offers, including programs such as South Carolina, Harvard, Oregon, Louisville, USF and more. Koval is a physical forward that has the ability to play with her back to the basket, where she has a wide variety of moves. She is an extremely mobile big that can score the ball and continues to rapidly increase versatility. On defense, Koval displays a high basketball IQ, always rotating to the right spot for blocks. On both ends of the floor, Koval uses her size and strength to consistently rebound the ball.

With another year of high school basketball left, all will be tuned in to see how Koval’s game will continue to develop, and which college program she will decide to take her talents to after her high school career.



