Having the last name Huerter now a days can come with a lot of expectations these days, but for 5'7" guard Meghan Huerter (Shenenedehowa '21) and 5'6" guard Jillian Huerter (Shenendehowa '22) they are proving that they are well on their way to making their own names and becoming two more must watch talents from the basketball playing family.

Playing as a part of an Albany City Rocks 15u team that won the Platinum Bracket at the GymRat Challenge in June the buzz for both Huerter girls started to grow, then during the July Live Period the team went 6-0 in Chicago at the Nike Tournament of Champions including knocking off two Nike EYBL teams en route to another title, and that's when the buzz really began to take off.

In just the past couple weeks several Division 1 coaches have started to reach out to express their early interest both Huerter’s as they continue their path to join brothers Kevin and Thomas in becoming stars of the future.

Describing older sister Meghan as someone who is stronger physically and the better perimeter shooter, while saying Jillian is the better one on the ball and a stronger creator attacking the rim, Tom Huerter, who happens to be both girl’s father and head coach of the City Rocks 15u team, says that he sees both of his daughters as motivated to prove what they can do.

Both Meghan and Jillian were the two leading scorers of the talented City Rocks team that has already made quite a bit of noise this summer, though father Tom is quick to say a lot of what they were able to accomplish was a byproduct of the team and everyone surrounding them.

With each having their own unique set of skills, both look primed for bright futures on the hardwood as they should each be integral parts going forward of the Shenendehowa basketball program for the next 4+ years, just like how now Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin and Siena guard Thomas were.

Having such famous siblings could make things tougher on the court as its sure to draw more attention from now just defenses, but crowds watching as well, and while Tom doesn't believe that will affect them in any way now, he isn't as certain what the future may hold on that end for them.

"I think in a good way they are motivated on their own," Tom Huerter explained. "They do understand that the name on their backs comes with a certain knowledge of their family, and I know they are both very proud of Kevin and Thomas, and I know they don't feel any pressure in that way now. In a couple years, will they? That I don't know."

While they may not feel pressure in any way now what both sisters are feeling is what it's like to draw Division 1 attention before even starting a day of high school as Tom said that he has heard from quite a few college coaches in the past two weeks, admitting that he was expecting to hear from some but not to the level it has been for each of his girls.

Huerter though said that he understands girls recruitment starts a bit earlier than it does on the boys side with neither Kevin or Thomas receiving any sort of interest at this early of an age, but the good thing he adds is that he doesn't feel like the interest Meghan and Jillian has received has affected them in any way as they continue to have the goal of just wanting to play the game they love and be the very best players they can be.

"For them basketball isn't necessarily about college, it's just about getting better and having fun, and that's really what it should be about," Tom Huerter said in closing.