Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-19 15:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: The 8th Grade Varsity Star

Gdsg6ypnj1v0nd8zf9xu
M. Libert
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

It’s very rare to find someone these days playing varsity basketball as an eighth grader, but it’s even more rare to see someone playing varsity basketball as an eighth grader and making a big impa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}