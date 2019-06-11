Girls: Teaghan Flaherty expands her game
Having led her team this past high school season to the Section 1 Class A title, 5'11" guard Teaghan Flaherty (Rye '20) proved that she could do a little bit of it all. Her ability to score from al...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news