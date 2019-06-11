News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Teaghan Flaherty expands her game

Pbs3wfypxiwwqoo9vokd
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Having led her team this past high school season to the Section 1 Class A title, 5'11" guard Teaghan Flaherty (Rye '20) proved that she could do a little bit of it all. Her ability to score from al...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}