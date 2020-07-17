Girls: Syracuse native talks MAAC school commitment
This week with eight college offers under her belt Syracuse native 5’8” PG/SG Lexie Roe (Fayetteville-Manlius HS, NY ‘21) made her college commitment via twitter.On twitter, Roe announced, “I’m ble...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news