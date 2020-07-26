Girls: Staten Island SF has Offer & Interest
This weekend, July 24-26th the Hoopers New York Girls team headed out to Indiana to play in the US Junior Nationals. Team defensive specialist 5’11” SF Saran Moschella (Staten Island Academy, NY ‘2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news