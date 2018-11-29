FRESH MEADOWS, NY- As a team with championship aspirations this season, St. Francis Prep got their season started on Wednesday with a non-league clash against a formidable PSAL foe in Truman.

It wasn't the prettiest or best performance by the Terriers, especially early on as they allowed the Mustangs to hang around the game for a bit over three quarters, but once the guards started to get their rhythm going for St. Francis Prep, they quickly put the game out of reach.

MacKayla Scarlett '20 paced with 13 points for the Terriers as a strong close to the game helped St. Francis Prep push the lead to double digits, and ultimately a 52-34 victory.

The depth of the play in backcourt for the Terriers was obvious early on as Binghamton commit Cassidy Roberts '19had the ball in her hands but was never in trouble against any sort of Truman pressure. Once they got across halfcourt though St. Francis Prep wasn't doing enough to make sure they put the Mustangs away.

Defensively they were clamping down on the likes of Ariana Seawell '21 and Shakira Hester '20 inside as Terriers 6'4" forward JeAnna Cunningham '20 was controlling the paint and doing a solid job on the glass, but the shots offensively were not what they needed to be.

Getting off a couple of good looks early was Destiny Howell '20 who was able to show off her range, while Scarlett did get to the rim on a number of occasions and finish, but the Terriers were only up 25-15 at the half, something that didn't make Scarlett all that happy.

"I feel like we started slow and we have to get out of that, we to start faster and play better early on," Scarlett admitted.