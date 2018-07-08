This past Thursday saw the July Live Period get underway in girl’s basketball with many of the Division 1 college coaches starting their trek through one of the most important months of the year down in Louisville, KY at the prestigious Run 4 the Roses Classic. One of the biggest tournaments year in and year out, the Run 4 the Roses drew an enormous crowd of college coaches once again this year, and many of New York's top AAU programs were on hand to try and impress during the first weekend of the Live Period month of July. Some teams came out and shined as a group reeling in wins and deep tournament playoff runs, while other local teams weren't as successful though at the end of the day getting exposure for kids and giving them the chance to be seen on the biggest stage is what this weekend was truly all about. In terms of which teams were best it was a solid overall showing from all the New York teams. Teams in the 16u side of things were split up before the tournament in terms of difficulty level and skill level with the Attitude Division being considered the top division, the Believe Division was then below that followed by the Confidence Division, the Conviction Division, the Dedication Division, the Giving Division, and then finally the Principle Division. Proving once again to be a great battleground for players and teams, with the Run 4 the Roses now officially behind us and the opening weekend of games in the books let's look at how the New York teams did as we recap the 16u action from the Blue Grass state.

Attitude Division

NYC Heat

You couldn't have drawn up a better start for the Heat here as they opened pool play with a 3-0 mark by taking down Missouri Phenom, Mac Irvin Fire-Godfather (IL), and the Maryland Lady Shooting Stars. They went into a matchup with the Michigan Storm on Saturday night with the winner taking 1st Place in the pool and advancing to the Platinum Bracket as pool champions. It wasn't meant to be though as a 49-24 loss pushed the NYC Heat to the Gold Bracket as the 2nd Place finishers. The Germantown Lady Panthers (MD) were first up in the Gold Quarterfinals, and while Tamia Lawhorne (St. Anthony's '19) had been a solid finisher and producer on both ends of the floor for most of the tournament, the well ran dry here as the Heat struggled offensively from start to finish to close out their Run 4 the Roses with a 44-36 defeat.

iExcel (Walter)

Almost the perfect pool play performance from the great iExcel program that now is led by one of NYC's top post prospects in Klarke Sconiers (Christ the King '19) as they suffered their only loss to the Comets-Githens (PA) 47-44 in a game that they led for much of the second half in. Their wins in pool play were against the likes of the Lady Rebels Gauntlet (GA), Hoop Dreams Athletics (GA), and the Excel Greyhounds (WA), most of which came in convincing and overwhelming fashion. A 2nd Place finish in pool play put them in the Gold Bracket where they opened play up in the quarterfinals against Ohio Future, a game that saw iExcel jump out to a quick lead early but ran into trouble late as the offense faded down the stretch in what would be their last game of the tournament in losing a tough one, 50-43.

Albany City Rocks

Without question it could've been a much different pool finish for City Rocks as they opened with a blowout win against the Colorado Hawks. They then led most of the way in their second game against California Stars (Flight) before faltering late in losing a tough 65-64 contest. They rallied back for a 66-56 win over Team Elite TG (GA) to set up a game on Saturday night against the Michigan Mystics where if they won they would win the pool. It wasn't meant to be though as a 61-45 loss ultimately put them in 3rd Place in pool play putting them in the Silver Bracket where they met Woodz Elite (AR) in the quarterfinals. It wasn't the finish they wanted there with a 71-51 loss ending their run but with the likes of Dolly Cairns (Saratoga Springs '20) and Dyaisha Fair (Edison Tech '19) leading the way things are looking up for the Capital Region area program.

I-90 Elite

It wasn't the weekend that the powerful I-90 program was hoping for as after getting out to a nice start by taking down the OSA Sharpshooters 64-63 they struggled the rest of the way in pool play, losing to Della Lamb Gauntlet (MO), Ohio Future, and the NJ Demons. Each was close contests that saw them leading at different parts of each game, but they couldn't close it out. Finishing in last place in pool play I-90 went to the Consolation Bracket where they opened with a 57-51 win over Illinois Pizazz in a game that saw dynamic lead guard Angel Parker (Cardinal O'Hara '19) take over early with her speed and playmaking abilities. The semifinals were next and Drill 4 Skill Miller (PA), a game that they cruised from start to finish to win 63-40 to move onto the title game where they would face off against the Cal Ballaz. Unlike the previous two playoff games where I-90 ran away with things this one was closer throughout, and while they had chances late ultimately fell 48-45 in the title game. It was a rough start to the tournament, but a strong close for an I-90 Elite team now full of confidence now heading into this coming week.

Believe Division

Empire State Basketball Club

When you have a player the like of Jane McCauley (Ursuline School '19) good things can always happen, which was learned by the Blue Flames during the Run 4 the Roses as they may have gone in a bit under the radar, but they finished out pool play 4-0 and advanced to the coveted Platinum Bracket playoffs. Things opened with a 38-28 victory over the Fairfax Stars-Simpson (VA), showing a great defensive intensity. Next was a 54-41 win over CT Heights to keep the good vibes going, and a 49-32 triumph against Hoop Dreams (NC) kept them unbeaten. All that stood between them and a Platinum Bracket berth was Stars Elite-Red (PA), and while it wasn't easy Empire State showed character and great perseverance in a 48-45 victory. A matchup with Team Brandan Wright (TN) awaited in the Platinum Quarterfinals, and while they would fall to a bigger and deeper team 48-23 it takes nothing away from what was a major accomplishment for the Westchester County based program.

Gauchos 17u

Losing out on a tiebreaker is what kept the Bronx based program from moving onto the Platinum Bracket playoffs, though a 2nd Place finish and a spot in the Gold Bracket is still not too shabby. Starting out with a 59-52 loss to the Toledo Thunder (OH) things could've gone south fast for the Choz but they rebounded and showed a ton of character in a 37-35 win over Team Indiana, which was then followed up by a dominating 68-49 victory over Team Slink Pink (TN). They closed pool play out with a 76-60 win over the Toronto Matrix playing excellent basketball, and after a Gold Bracket quarterfinal 52-43 win over the St. Louis Eagles (MO) it looked as if nothing could stop the Gauchos and their Providence bound guard Fatima Lee (Putnam Science Academy, CT '19). They met Dayton Metro (OH) in the semifinals on Sunday and it was a tight contest throughout, a true defensive battle until the end, and the Lady Choz would buckle down and come away with a 43-40 win to put them in the Believe Bracket Gold title game against Boo Williams-Kelly (VA). A great start out the Gauchos on top by double digits midway through the opening half, and they built up the lead enough that they would hold on down the stretch for a 52-42 win and the Believe Division Gold Bracket Championship to punctuate a fantastic weekend of play.

Long Island Lightning (Lawniczak)

Finishing 2-2 in pool play put Lightning-Lawniczak in a four-way tie for 2nd Place, but because of tiebreakers they finished last of those 4 teams meaning the team led by dynamic floor general Alyssa Adomaites (John Glenn '19) and Loyola (MD) commit Emma Glezen (Long Island Lutheran '19) were put into the Copper Bracket. In pool play they fell to Team Brandan Wright (TN) handily but lost to Baylor Basketball (IL) by only 5, and comfortably won their other two pool games showing that they were among the best of the best. A comfortably 47-33 win over CT Heights in the Copper Quarterfinals put them in a semifinal matchup against the Arizona Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Competitive and tight from start to finish, Lightning-Lawniczak struggled to convert opportunities in the closing minute that could've made it a one possession game, with the Mavericks holding on to end the Long Island teams run in Louisville, 59-55.

Confidence Division

Long Island Renegades (Blue)

Maybe it's about time this Long Island now power program gets the recognition they deserve. Constantly finishing near the top of every tournament they play in, the Renegades did it once again this week by going 3-1 in pool play and winning a tiebreak to come on top of their group and advance to the Platinum Bracket. They easily took down A Game Canada 40-21 to open up the Run 4 the Roses and then again quickly dispatched of The Future JR23 (IN) by 16. The Renegades would squeak by Kentucky Clutch 49-45 before losing a heartbreaker to EVOelite (MA) 34-29. The close loss meant they won a tiebreaker still make their way to the Platinum Bracket as pool champs, taking on Kentucky Premier in the quarterfinals. A back and forth contest throughout saw the Renegades pull it out late 53-52 to move onto the semifinals against the Maryland Sting behind a fantastic performance once again from one of the springs biggest breakout stars in Sophia Tawil (Half Hollow Hills East '19). It would prove to be the last win the Renegades would get though as the Sting overwhelmed them in the semi's 55-26 though not before Tawil and many of the Renegades players made major statements on the national stage.

Hudson River Breeze/Ossining H.S.

When you have a player like Aubrey Griffin (Ossining '19) who can put a team on her back then you never have too much to worry about. Hudson River knew that coming in and found it out again as she led her Ossining H.S. team to a 4-0 pool finish, and a Platinum Bracket appearance. Scoring 35+ in all her pool games, Griffin was dominant in pool wins over Always 100 Wright (IN), Arizona Elite, the Illinois Rockets, and the California Stars with the Breeze winning each game by a minimum of 9 points, coasting most of the way. They drew the Maryland Sting in the Platinum Quarterfinals and were held down to a tournament team low 62 points in ultimately falling 74-62, a disappointing and tough way to end, but a great tournament overall for the Pride's high school team.

Exodus NYC (Tony)

It's extremely rare that you will find a team go 4-0 in pool play and not win their pool, but that's exactly what happened to this Exodus group as because they didn't play the other 4-0 team in the Illinois Hoop Dreams it would come down to a +/- tiebreaker, a tiebreaker that Exodus lost sending them to the 2nd Place position and the Gold Bracket for the playoffs. They would win 3 of their 4 games in pool play by 12+ points and went into the playoffs with confidence, confidence that continues after their quarterfinals 57-50 victory over the West Virginia Thunder on Saturday night. Coming back on Sunday to play in the semifinals against Central PA Elite proved to be an offensive showdown as both teams came out hot from long range, but with enough big plays late Exodus moved their way to the title game on the backs of a 74-71 victory. The championship would pit Exodus (Tony) against a Canadian power in A Game TDOT. Most of their wins had been using their offensive firepower to outscore teams, but against a slow it down A Game TDOT team Exodus adapted and played impressive defense while doing enough late offensively to take a 40-36 victory and claim the Confidence Division Gold Bracket title to cap off a very impressive Live Period opening weekend. Exodus NYC (Bunk) Not the best start to pool play for the second Exodus team in the Confidence Division, they would lose to eventual pool champions Maryland Sting by 20+ putting them behind the eight ball right away, but solid performances after that, including a 74-69 OT victory over Bria Holmes Elite (CT). They did lose one more game in pool play, a close 3-point loss to A Game TDOT (Canada) pushing them down to the Silver Bracket for the playoffs, and though they played well early with Casey O'Shaughnessy (Bishop Kearney '19) leading the way from the floor general position Exodus would falter late in losing in the quarterfinals to Jersey Shore Elite, ultimately ending their Run 4 the Roses run.

NY Flight An up and down run for the Flight who when they buckled down defensively proved they could play and play well, but defense would prove to be their undoing at times as well. It started with a tough 20+ point loss to the West Virginia Thunder where they gave up 73 points, a number far too high for what they want to be doing. In their second game though the Flight came back and only gave up 24 points in what would be a 31-24 victory over the Cal Ballaz. Giving up 71 points in their next game to Cross-Over Hoops Premier (VA) again spelled trouble as they would only win that 1 pool game, though they still would move into the Bronze Bracket for the playoffs. In their opener in the quarterfinals they would give up 74 points to BTR Oklahoma, but with a trio of young guards leading a dynamic offensive outburst the Flight would claim a 75-74 thrilling win. The semifinals would see the Flight take on the Lady Copperheads (VA), and while they again put up a good offensive effort the Copperheads were too much to move any further as the Flight's tournament got grounded here with an 82-67 defeat. Albany Lady Stars Until their final game where they lost to Illinois Hoop Dreams, the Lady Stars were in every game they played. They defeated the Colorado Hawks 67-55 to get on the board with a win and lost their other two games they played by single digit point spreads, comfortably proving that they could hang and compete with near any team put in front of them. Going into the Copper Bracket for the playoffs it was another game in the quarterfinals where they were in it, leading at the half only to see the lead evaporate late in what would be a 64-58 defeat to the Cal Ballaz. It was a tough way to finish out their Run 4 the Roses, but a lot can be taken from how they played to build upon going forward into the all-important month of July. Gauchos 16u A rough time from start to finish in pool play for this younger Gauchos team that was playing up an age division, they struggled for the most part losing 3 of their 4 games by double digits, but with Kiarra Kennedy (Middletown '20) showing once again to be one of the longer and more athletic players in the area, the Gauchos 16's came alive in the Consolation Bracket quarterfinals on Saturday night with a 47-39 victory over Team Tennessee Glory. It gave them some positives to build on going into the semifinals where they would take on Cross-Over Hoops Premier (VA). It was a slow go for the Lady Choz at first, but as they got going more in the second half it was another win to move them to the Consolation title game with a 53-48 win. The title tilt saw the Gauchos go up against Always 100 Wright (IN), and while it was a great playoff run to just get to this point the older, more experience team from Indiana was able to stop the Lady Choz one game short of a title with the Bronx based team losing in the championship, 54-35

Conviction Division

Riverside Hawks

Without the size in the frontcourt to matchup with a lot of the teams they saw, the Riverside Hawks struggled to an 0-4 pool play record, though a 51-42 defeat against Missouri Phenom-Blue did show that when things are going well from long range they can be a team that can give other problems, especially when Kira Villegas (Aquinas '19) is the one lighting it up. In the Consolation Bracket, Riverside would get a bye straight into the semifinals where they met up against the Louisville Legenda (KY). It wasn't the ending they were hoping for though as they held tight for a half but would succumb to the Legends at the end 57-43 as they finished out their Run 4 the Roses falling short in the semi's.

Dedication Division

City Rocks International

A team with a mixture of International stars, along with a few Section 2 and Section 9 players to watch as well, this City Rocks team was 3-0 after three games and won each of them by double digits as Erin Lofaro (Marlboro '20) continues to be one of the more versatile inside/outside players proving to be able to score all over the floor. With a Platinum Bracket appearance on the line in the final pool play game against the Kenner Angels (LA) it was easy to see that City Rocks left it all on the floor, but they would fall by a 52-44 score meaning it was the Gold Bracket for them after a still impressive 2nd Place pool finish. SMAC Havoc (OH) was City Rocks' quarterfinal opponent and a slow start hindered them in a big way as they never really recovered with City Rocks falling 41-25 to end their tournament run. iExcel (Gold) The second iExcel team to suit up and take the court in Kentucky, this one was almost as good as well as after wins against the Arkansas Mavericks, NEO Attack (OH), and the Lady Magic Elite (TN), they were 1 win away for making it a Platinum Bracket run. Like iExcel (Walter) though it wasn't meant to be in a 65-46 loss to the Illinois Rebels, with the loss sending this iExcel team to the Silver Bracket after losing a 2nd Place tiebreaker. The playoffs got off to a strong start as iExcel downed the Indiana Flight 57-49 with a great defensive second half performance, sending them into the Silver Bracket semifinals against Mid Atlantic Heat (PA). The defensive intensity stepped up in the semi's as Mid Atlantic was no match for the iExcel pressure that allowed them to take control early and easily coast to a 46-25 win, putting them in the title game against Bay State Jaguars-Lamb (MA). It looked as if the title would come back to New York with iExcel but a late surge by Bay State would cost iExcel their title winning dreams as they would fall 58-57 in a championship game heartbreaker. Brooklyn S.T.A.R.S. Going 1-3 in pool play is not terrible but it's not what teams, including a solid young STARS team, are looking for. Outside of one pool game the STARS were extremely competitive behind the play of Phinnette Edwards (Bishop Loughlin '20), but they needed a better defensive effort if they wanted to make noise in the Consolation Bracket playoffs. If defense was what they needed, then defense was what they got in the quarterfinals on Saturday night as after a subpar defensive performance against Arizona Supreme in pool play they brought it in a big way during a 48-19 quarterfinal win over Lady Reign Formula (IL) on Saturday evening. Sunday saw the semifinals take place with the STARS squaring off with Books & Basketball (DE) and it was another brilliant effort as the STARS begin to put things together during playoff time with a 67-26 blowout victory. The championship game had the STARS go up against Lady Magic Elite (TN) with the hardware on the line, and it was a nip and tuck game that saw the STARS hold on late for the 43-42 championship game win to come back from a rough pool play start to bring home the Dedication Division Consolation Bracket title.

Giving Division

Jamestown Elite

Led by guard Sara Pfeiffer (Seton Catholic, AZ '19), an Olean native who spent last season applying her trade at one of the premier national basketball powers in Arizona, Jamestown Elite was one of the biggest eye-opening teams of the weekend as they downed the NJ Panthers, South Central Basketball Club (OH), and the DYT Vipers Elite (OH) to finish in 2nd Place and move onto the Gold Bracket for the playoffs. It's a lot more than just Pfeiffer as well on this Jamestown team as was proven during their 56-44 quarterfinal win over the Midwest Wildcats-Lynde (IL). That win moved Jamestown into the semifinals against LA Team G4WYW (LA) in a game that saw the Buffalo area-based squad pull away in the closing minutes for a 59-50 win and put them in the Giving Division title game against a talented Tennessee Lady Trotters team. Throughout the tournament the underdog Jamestown team showed a lot of poise under pressure, and even though it was close for most of the game they would come up just a bit short losing in the championship to the Lady Trotters, 60-51 though it was for sure a weekend to remember for one of the Buffalo's regions top up and coming programs.

Principle Division

NY Extreme Hoops Last but certainly not least are the Westchester County based NY Extreme Hoops team. They got by Overtime Performance Select (KY) 44-39 on the back of great play late from Fiona Mullen (Tappan Zee '19) and were able to get two more pool play wins against Tennessee Pride in convincing fashion and Team Loaded (VA) 38-37 in a back and forth contest that enabled them to go 3-1 in pool and win on a tiebreaker to go into the Platinum Bracket playoffs. They got a bye into Sunday's semifinals where they drew Indiana Flight (South) with the winner going forward to playing for the title, it was a game that saw NY Extreme take a big early lead, but the Indiana team fought back down the stretch to clip off the Westchester area team 42-41 in a heartbreaking and very tough way for sure to see them end their tournament run.