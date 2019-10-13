Girls: Rose Classic Top Performers (10/12)
BROOKLYN, NY- It was another excellent Saturday to head down to the Rose Classic and JHS 113 in Fort Greene if you wanted to check out some of the top young talent that New York City, and truly the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news