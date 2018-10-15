BROOKLYN, NY- You could've called Sunday at the Rose Classic Exodus NYC day as the local New York City Nike EYBL power took to the court twice, and with a combination of their veteran and younger stars, went 2-0 on the day and showing why they are without question one of the more prolific AAU powers in the area. Another team that shined was the NY Havoc as the Upstate, NY power came down from the Albany region and showed why they are among the top programs in the state as well in what was a strong day of action in closing out the regular season for the Rose Classic as we at NYCHoops.net now recap the day's play.

Exodus NYC Filets Cape Cod Bulls, 50 - 36

Paulina Paris & Natalija Marshall M. LIbert

For the first game of the day for Exodus they took on a Massachusetts team loaded with size and toughness on the inside, which meant that the NYC squad was looking to push the tempo more and trying to score quicker buckets up the court. Using their speed, the guards dominated early on with Dominique Darius (Blair Academy, NJ '21) and Paulina Paris (Albertus Magnus '22) each able to get outlet passes and get up the floor for easy transition buckets. Saniyah Glenn (Christ the King '22) was another bright spot in the early going as her length at 5'11", along with her ability to run the court and finish driving in allowed her to really be a mismatch on the wings. If not for the interior duo of Skyeler Sandison (Nauset, MA '20) and Carly Whiteside (Barnstable, MA '19), Cape Cod would've been in a bigger hole, but with both forwards proving to be physical, tough interior threats, they were able to use their size and score in the paint as the Bulls held tight and trailed just 23-22 at the half. With the game still in the balance Exodus made a much more conscious effort in the second half to get star forward Natalija Marshall (Christ the King '20) more touches. She was able to connect on a short FT line jumper near the start of the half, and soon after she posted up and finished using superior footwork and hands, helping start to open up a gap for Exodus. As close as the game was for a half of play, after a long Julia Fabozzi (Xaverian '20) jumper the once 23-22 game was widened out to a 35-24 Exodus lead just 5 minutes into the second half. It's that quick that Exodus can burn you as they had just so much firepower that it seemed anyone on the floor could be the one to hurt you. Glenn continued to be a solid threat as the game wore on, but Marshall really turned her game up as she had 11 of her 14 points in the second half to ultimately propel Exodus to the 50-36 victory. While Marshall led all scorers with 14, Exodus also got solid efforts from Darius and Glenn who each had 7 points apiece in the win, with Sandison leading Cape Cod in the loss with 10 points of her own.

Exodus NYC Cross Off X-Factor, 44 - 17

This was a game going in that had the potential to be a tight one, but with Marshall getting off to a quick start this time, and the long ball becoming their friend as well, Exodus were able to take control early and roll to the comfortable 27-point win. Before you could blink in this one Exodus was able to take a double digit lead at 12-2 as Caroline Lau (St. Luke's, CT '22) drained a pair of three's to get her game off to a fast start in this one, and with Darius draining a pair that could've been three's if not for having toes on the line, it was a long range show being put on by the Exodus guards. When they weren't shooting they were making great plays in transition as well as Lauren Hansen (Ward Melville '19) found Marshall on a pair of feeds into the paint as she always had her eyes up with the Auburn commit showing why she is headed to the SEC next year. Trailing 20-4 at the half there wasn't much for X-Factor, a team comprised primarily of players from Xaverian H.S., to be happy about though that did turn around at times in the second half as Julianna Laguna '22 showed why she is already among NYC's top thought of floor generals as she was able to make things happen off the dribble to create for herself and her teammates, but the hole was just too much to overcome. Fabozzi got in the long-range shooting act in the second half for Exodus, and with Marshall controlling the boards and dominating around the rim it was just too much for X-Factor to overcome. Finishing with a game high 12 points, Marshall once again was the high scorer for Exodus as Lau and Fabozzi each added 8 points apiece as well in what would be a 44-17 blowout win for the AAU power over the Brooklyn based high school squad. For Xaverian though Laguna would have 7 of the Clippers 17 points as she showed flashes throughout of why she has the potential to be among NYC's next big prospects.

NY Havoc Demolish Pennsbury H.S., (PA), 38 - 9

Maddisyn Mahoney & Jenalyse Alarcon M. Libert