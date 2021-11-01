Girls: Rockland PG commits local

Tappanzee High School guard Dana Phelan ’22 is an all-around combo guard who can do numerous things well on the court. At 5’7”, Phelan can shoot the lights out of the ball, and attack the rim offensively. On the defensive end, she can protect her own team’s basket and is very physical for her size. Last season, Phelan averaged 12 points and 2 assists per game. She also added 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

Phelan plays a complete style of basketball on both ends of the floor. She has a shoot-first mentality, and she can pass the ball well when her team needs her to. On defense, she is a solid rebounder who can go up and get the ball to set up transitional offense. She does have a knack of creating turnovers and forcing steals on the other team. “I’m a shooter that can play good defense,” she said. “I can attack and create for others.”

Additionally, Phelan has an incredible vertical leap and she can jump very well for her size. She can also run as she plays the game at a high tempo. When her team needs a key rebound on defense, she can leap very high into the air and grab the loose balls. She already describes herself as a shooter on offense, as her three-ball is her primary strength. “I crash the board for rebounding,” she said. “I pull them down and I think I have a great vertical leap.”

All of this play individually to Phelan she says is great, but her main goal for this season is to reach 1,000 career points and lead the team to winning a “Gold Ball”.

Phelan has already committed to The College of Staten Island, after receiving offers from SUNY Plattsburgh, and Daemen College.



