At the start if it wasn't 5'11" Madison Smith (West Genesee '19) scoring from the perimeter it was 5'7" Mackenzie Smith (West Genesee '19) torching the Rochester defense as the sisters were getting room to shoot and took advantage in the opening minutes in building up a quick 10-2 lead.

This would prove to be a tale of two halves as it was the Central team that controlling the play and led for the entire opening half, but with Dyaisha Fair (Edison Tech '19) proving to be near unstoppable in the second half and closing stretch it was the girls from Rochester who pulled away and brought home the title with a 55-41 victory.

JOHNSON CITY, NY- With bragging rights on the line at the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival on Sunday it was Central taking Rochester for the Girls Championship. The best from the Syracuse Region going against the best from the Section 5 region with the hardware on the line, as well as the right to call themselves best in New York State this year.

It wasn't just the outside shooting that gave Central the lead and early confidence it was the ability inside from the likes of Lindsey Lawson (Cazenovia '20), Jessica Cook (Cicero-North Syracuse '21), and most specifically Aurora Deshaies (Bishop Ludden '19) as they all did a great job of controlling the boards, with Deshaies able to score around the rim on putbacks as the lead for the Section 3 team remained near the double digit mark for a good portion of the first half.

Late in the half though Fair started to show her strength in blowing by defenders and finishing in the halfcourt as she scored 6 straight for Rochester to see them climb back in it, and then it was a great feed from Fair to Lexi Green (Pittsford Mendon '21) that allowed them to get even closer and with 23-20 of Central at the break.

Having scored 10 in the opening half, Fair came out even more aggressive and determined as the final sixteen minutes of play got underway as she hit on a pair of runners in the lane, and with Alana Fursman (Pittsford Mendon '19) hitting a triple from the right side with just under 12 minutes to go, Rochester for the first time all game had the lead.

Lytoya Baker (Bishop Kearney '19) was able to rebound a miss and go coast for coast for a layup, and when Saniaa Wilson (Bishop Kearney '21) finished off a beautiful feed from Fair it was an 8-0 Rochester run that saw them go up 37-28.

The run for Rochester was broken up by Momo LaClair (Jamesville-DeWitt '21) who was able to pull up and knock down an elbow jumper to at least see Central get a bit of good feeling back but with Baker starting to get going, and Baylee Teal (Penfield '20) drained a bit trey the lead for Rochester was up to double digits for the first time at 46-35 with 4:05 to go.

For sure the offensive production led by Fair was much better and crisper in the second half, but what they were able to do defensively in limit their perimeter looks, and not let them as the bigger team clean up on the glass, was thoroughly impressive.

A finish inside by Cook, and then a jumper from the outside by Allison Moreau (Sauquoit Valley '19) saw the Central deficit shrink to 46-41 as Kaia Henderson (New Hartford '22) was proving to be a difference maker defensively in creating a number of late turnovers, but it was just too little too late as Rochester closed the game out strong from the FT line and ended the game on a 9-0 run to pull away for good and claim the title with a hard fought 55-41 win.

Leading all scorers for Rochester was Fair as she had 21 points and a number of impressive plays leading the offense in creating not just for herself, but for others as well. Baker was the only other double figure scorer for Rochester with 10 points but each of the Section 5 starts truly make their presences felt in some form or fashion en route to the championship.

Not a winning effort but it a strong overall weekend for a Central team that was undefeated leading into the title game. LaClair was the high scorer in the title game with 11 points for the Section 3 stars, while each of the Smith sisters each chipped in with 7 points apiece in the final game of what was a fantastic, and well played three days from everyone who took the court in the heart of the Binghamton suburb.

TOP PERFORMERS