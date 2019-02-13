Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 15:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Remi Sisselman lands offers

Sbwfqdet2z9nsmqixpmp
M. Libert
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

For 6'0" forward Remi Sisselman (Portledge '21) last weekend's matchup against Staten Island Academy at the St. Mary's Basketball Showcase provided her a chance to really test herself against one o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}