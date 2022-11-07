It’s a great day for these two high school basketball prospects. They have each worked very hard to get to where they are today. Each girl has received a Division I offer and should expect to see more coming their way very soon.

Emily McDonald ’26 (X Gen Elite) The point guard is a promising young prospect with a knack of shooting 3 pointers. McDonald plays a hard-nosed style and brings physicality to the point guard position. The Native Lancastrian is a scorer as she makes baskets from many positions on the floor. She has solid moves and can finish her shots.

Overall, McDonald has fast hands to force turnovers that lead to points in transition. The speedy point guard also shows great court perception to find her teammates open. She can shoot the ball from 3-point range which translates to today’s style of basketball. She can also finish inside as well with terrific layups and style points.

The Class of 2026 member is one to watch this upcoming season as she has dominated the AAU circuit over the summer. One of the showcases took place at Saint John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York as this was her chance to play against college competition at a college venue. She may be flying under the radar right now but look for her to obtain more offers in the future.

McDonald has an offer from the University of Buffalo.