NYCHoops - Girls: Penfield Wins Section V Title

The Penfield Patriots grabbed it’s first NYS Girls Basketball AA Section V Championship since 2016 and ended the long title streak for the Bishop Kearney Kings. They beat them 54-51 in the championship on Friday night.

Haley Emmick, who is a 6’0” senior, scored 10 points and 17 rebounds for the # 6 seed Penfield Patriots (12-3). “Full of excitement, there’s nothing we wanted more,” she said. “We definitely worked really hard for it. It was just a very exciting moment.”

The score was 51-51 when Penfield junior guard Eva Elliot was fouled and sent to the free- throw-line.

Elliot made the first shot, missed the second, and fortunately, junior guard Elisa Faklaris collected the rebound. It led to Kearney fouling Emmick, who made both free throws with 17.7 seconds left.

Coaches’ Thoughts:

Kevan Sheppard (Bishop Kearney)

“A lot went on this season, these last three games, (the margin of victory) was getting closer and closer. We were putting on a lot of pressure on a small rotation (of players). Victor and Webster Schroeder definitely contributed. Mark (Vogt) came in with a perfect game plan. He’s going to have them prepared and playing hard. They came out hot.”

Mark Vogt (Penfield)

“We want to get back in the gym. A lot of my kids are going on, we have a couple of kids playing volleyball right now, and most of our kids play lacrosse in the spring season but we want to get back in the gym.”

“We had a saying this year. It was called, Check Back in, and if something bad was happening and somebody was dwelling on it, we would say, Check Back in.

Player of the Game:

Haley Emmick (Penfield): She ended her season strong with a double-double in a sectional tournament final. She tailed 22 points against Gates Chili during the Class AA semi-finals, while beating 2019-20 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester forward Miriam Ibezim (8- points).



