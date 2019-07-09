There was also a big Nike EYBL stop for one of our locals as well, and with many of the Empire State's 17u team rising to the challenge put in front of them, here is a recap of how things shook out for the locals in the highest age division at each of the big AAU stops over the past few days.

Many of New York's top programs made their way to either the Run 4 the Roses in Kentucky, or one of a pair of events in Indianapolis in the USJN Premier Showcase and Insider Exposure's Hoosier Heat.

This past weekend began one of the most important stretches of the year for many in girls’ basketball as the July AAU Live Period opening up with huge events taking place in both Indiana and Kentucky. Every Division 1 program was represented in some form or fashion at these events making them must see attractions, and the time to play your best.

I-90 Elite

Things could not have gone any better for the team from all across the Upstate area as they played in the very difficult 2020 Red Division and went 6-0 over the three days en route to winning the Platinum Bracket title.

They had to get rid of some rust early on in what was a 50-44 win over the Wisconsin Lakers to get their Run 4 the Roses going, but after that I-90 cruised in pool play with a pair of double digits wins as they got fantastic play inside from Jessica Cook (Cicero-North Syracuse '21), while Canisius commit and lead guard Danielle Haskell (Franklinville '20)did a fantastic job running the offense to perfection.

The playoffs proved to be much harder as I-90 Elite went into the top Platinum Bracket entirely comprised of pool winners, but that didn't hinder the Sean Pinkerton coached team as they showed poise and character in playing in three tight games, but managing to defeat BTR Oklahoma 57-54 in the quarterfinals, Ohio Elite (Black) 44-43 in the semifinals, and then it was a come from behind 57-56 title game win over one of Canada's best in Sisters Keepers to bring home the title led by the sharpshooting outside touch of Siobhan Ryan (Sacred Heart Academy '20).

Maybe they were a team that wasn't given the credit they deserve coming in, but it's clear now that I-90's top 17u team is without question among the top two or three teams right now in New York State.

Hoopers Elite NY (Lombardi)

Led by one of New York's top stars right now in Sonia Citron (Ursuline School '21), this Hoopers group coasted for most of the way with Citron proving to be a mismatch with her inside/outside skills, combined with the play of the interior threats of Grace Thybulle (Irvington '21) and Caitlin Weimar (Hen Hud '20).

Their size inside and the depth in the backcourt allowed them to go 3-0 in pool play and advance into the 2020 Green Division playoffs and the Platinum Bracket. A 16 pint win over Tennessee Shock and a 20 point win over Sky Digg Flight in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively put them in great position heading into Monday evening's title game as well.

Playing for the title against The Truth (Black) saw Citron and company struggle a bit more than usual on the offensive side, and while they did take a lead at the half the Jim Lombardi coached team couldn't hang on in what was a 48-41 defeat, though it was another strong showing from a talented Hoopers squad.

NY Havoc (Blue)

One of just two local New York teams to play in the toughest Blue Division, the Havoc got great efforts from both Sophie Phillips (Cambridge '21) and Lilly Phillips (Cambridge '21) who proved themselves on a national stage as guards who could compete against anyone.

Logan Thayne (Hoosick Falls '20) was a versatile inside/outside weapon who was just as confident at 6'2" banging inside as she was knocking down shots from the outside, and when you have a defensive weapon like recent New Hampshire commit Bella Stuart (Shenendehowa '20), you have quite the all-around group.

Defeating the KA Nightmares and Maryland Shooting Stars by a combined 4 points in their first two games proved difficult, but they got through before knocking off CT Heights by a 56-29 to win their pool and get to the Platinum Bracket.

There it was a strong 21 point win over the Comets before a tough Elevate Elite team ended their Blue Division playoff run in the semifinals with a 58-47 loss that was a closer game than the final score indicates. It was a fantastic performance though by a young and still improving Havoc 2020 group.

Long Island Renegades (Black)

We go back to the Red Division for the Renegades, and while it was I-90 Elite winning the Platinum Bracket title, this group from Long Island also won their pool. They went 2-1 including a big 51-39 victory over BC Denver, a top Under Armour Association team, to allow them to win a tiebreaker and finish atop their pool.

Janelle Brown (Longwood '20) is the catalyst for all that the Renegades do as she is the floor general and second coach on the floor, but Remi Sisselman (Portledge '21) provides a good balance at 6' on the floor with her ability to do things off the dribble and shoot, while Sydney Rosenoff (Long Island Lutheran '21) is another strong backcourt threat.

All three had big weekends as the Renegades went into the Platinum Bracket quarterfinals with all sorts of confidence, though they went up against a considerable bigger Sisters Keepers team out of Canada. They did hold their own for the majority of the game, showing that they could defend very well and score in transition when the situations came but they unfortunately fell 47-37 ending their run, but not before making some noise on a big national stage.

City Rocks International

You could make the strong case that this City Rocks group was good enough to play on a higher level than the Orange Division they were placed as they coasted in pool play to three fairly easy wins before the playoffs tested them in a much bigger way.

The attention has started to come to Valencia Fontenelle-Posson (Guilderland '21) who has become a deep range threat every time she touches the ball, while also being very solid creating off the bounce. Suzie Nemec (Weedsport '21) is a strong new addition to this team in the backcourt, while Patrycja Pawlata (New York Military Academy '20)gives them good size and a solid post presence down low.

If this team has issues in any way it's depth but they cruised to a convincing 3-0 pool play mark to get themselves into the Platinum Bracket playoffs in the Orange Division. There they opened with a 56-48 win over Alyssa Thomas Elite, with Fontenelle-Posson coming through in the clutch to get them into Monday's semifinals.

They just couldn't match up there with the Atlanta Cagers as they struggled defensively in what was a 66-42 defeat, but with the talent they have in the backcourt with Julia DeBeatham (Shaker '20) and the others we mentioned, City Rocks International will be a force to reckon with in all tournaments they go to.

Jamestown Elite

Maybe they don't have the big names of some other teams but you have to give head coach Ken Ricker credit for bringing this group together and going down to Kentucky and really opening a lot of eyes as they played in the Teal Division and went 3-0 in pool play to make their way into the Platinum Bracket playoffs.

It started out with a pair of easy wins over Kysinka (White) and Game Seven Legacy with Jamestown being led by Myla Kline (St. Mary's Lancaster '20) in both with an impressive outing shooting display. They snuck by Indiana Elite (Smith) 53-48 in a game that saw Abby McCoy (Franklinville '20) come through big late to push them to the win.

The Platinum Bracket playoffs started off great for Jamestown Elite as they rolled past EOTO Sisterhood 63-49 led by a double-double and great inside play from Kylie Schnars (Panama '20) before their tournament came to an end in the semifinals with a 54-35 loss to a very good Illinois Pizzaz team.

Not the way that Jamestown Elite wanted their run to end for sure, they though had many players really make names for themselves and get on the college radar which is what this is truly all about.

Ring City Elite

The last of the New York area teams to make the Platinum Bracket of their playoffs, Ring City played in the Green Division over this past few days and defeated the New England Panthers, Team Wisconsin Select, and SME (Black) by an average over 18 points, with Tanasha Mills (Albertus Magnus '20) and Colleen McQuillen (Cresskill, NJ '22) doing a great job defensively in the backcourt while also controlling the tempo offensively as well.

Jamie Waldron (Monroe Woodbury '20) was once again a force inside from start to finish as she was a double-double machine down low, but while they went into the playoffs with confidence their first game against Sky Digg Flight saw they fall 74-47 in a game where they fell behind early and never could rally in the defeat.

Up until their final game Ring City Elite were clicking on all cylinders and looked primed for big things, and while their Run 4 the Roses ended with a thud that doesn't make it any less successful for them with a first place finish in pool play, and new offers and interest coming in for nearly all of their players.

Empire State Blue Flames

A lot of the attention for Empire State goes to their younger teams but it's this 17u group that continually surprises people as a group that gets the most out of all they have.

As one of three New York teams playing in the Yellow Division it was the Blue Flames who did the best as they finished in second place in their pool, only losing one game to Flight Select 74-63 in a high scoring game that saw Alexa Quirolo (Ursuline School '20) show off her impressive range from behind the arc in defeat.

Empire State's two pool play wins were defensive showings as they combined to hold EOTO (Black) and Factory Basketball (Orange) to a combined 48 points in what was great play from both Abby Conklin (Irvington '20) and Gwenn Sabato (Masters School '20) defensively in really harassing the ball and forcing a lot of mistakes from the opposition.

Their Gold Bracket quarterfinal game pitted them against Chantilly Elite in a game the Blue Flames would lose 57-40, but throughout the tournament Empire State showed to be a fearless and tough team that could shoot the ball well while also defending in a strong overall showing.

iExcel (Walter)

You can say it wasn't the way that head coach Walter Welsh wanted his group to finish things off at the Run 4 the Roses before they go back to Under Armour Association play as they went 1-2 in pool play, but they were in every game losing both pool games plus their Silver Bracket quarterfinal game each by single digits.

They would lose to Martin Brothers Select by 9, Arizona Elite by 7, both in pool play, and then fell in the quarterfinals of the Silver Bracket to the NJ Panthers by a 42-40 score in a game that Xavier commit MacKayla Scarlett (St. Francis Prep '20) did all she could late to try and bring them to the win.

In iExcel's lone win it was a 47-38 victory over Hoop Dreams (Black) in a contest they led in from start to finish as they do have the guard play, and the size up front to do damage moving forward the rest of the month of July.

Long Island Lightning (Flynn)

It's taken quite a while for head coach Gregg Flynn to get his team back at full health but with lead guard Cara McCormack (St. John the Baptist '20) and forward Danielle Hippner (East Meadow '20) back in the mix it's a time to get excited about this Lightning team's chances.

They may have only gone 1-2 in Yellow Division pool play this week by a lot of that has to do with rust and getting all back on the same page again. Hippner was solid is die, McCormack showed flashes of her quickness and ability to finish going inside, while Emily Gillis (Division '20) and Jamie Agostino (Ward Melville '20) were both strong guards who could shoot from all over.

Getting into the Silver Bracket playoffs after getting a 55-52 victory over Louisiana Elite to finish out poo play, Lightning (Flynn) fell in the opening round to end their tournament on Sunday afternoon but with everyone looking to now be at full strength you can expect bigger and better things ahead for this Lightning team.

NY Extreme Hoops (Red)

Not the start that Extreme Hoops were looking for, they were put behind the eight ball quickly after losses to open up their Purple Division Run 4 the Roses to Wisconsin Impact and Peak Performance (Miller).

Things did get better as Erin Lofaro (Marlboro '20) was able to use good post moves inside, while Sierra Linnin (Albertus Magnus '22) hit some big threes to keep NY Extreme close in a 45-41 loss to end pool play. They went into the Bronx Bracket did dominate Jump Athletic to the tune of 44-29 as Linnin showed why she is considered one of Westchester's better shooters, with Anna Eng (Croton-Harmon '21) doing a solid job on the ball creating for others.

After hanging close for most of the game it was Extreme's end to their tournament with a 47-36 loss to Wisconsin Lakers (Black) in the Bronze Bracket quarterfinals, though you can definitely say as their run went on things got better and much improved for the young Westchester based team.

Albany Lady Stars

Look past the record of the Lady Stars over the past few days and you will see some talented individuals who hopefully get the recognition they definitely deserve.

Playing in the Yellow Division the Lady Stars went 0-3 in pool play and fell to Lady Meanstreets (Brown) 54-40 in their Bronze Bracket quarterfinal but Camille Roberts (Adirondack '20) has continually impressed us with her length and inside/outside play at 6'2", and with guards like Mekenna Boyd (Champlain Valley, VT '20) and Selenya Gonzalez (Springfield Central, MA '20) it's clear there is a good amount of talent here.

The results may not have gone their way over these three days but make no mistake, the talent is there for them to pick things up and bring together much better results as the month progresses.