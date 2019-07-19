News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Offers & interest flow for Upstate NY guard

Wv32pttz8mkqpwvma1up
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

It's been quite a summer for 5'11" guard Lexi Brooks '21 as she has had to become a much confident and consistent leader for her BNY Select 17u AAU team. She was always a strong distributor and a s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}