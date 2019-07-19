Girls: Offers & interest flow for Upstate NY guard
It's been quite a summer for 5'11" guard Lexi Brooks '21 as she has had to become a much confident and consistent leader for her BNY Select 17u AAU team. She was always a strong distributor and a s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news