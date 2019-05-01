Girls: NYC wing is strong with the ball
When you look at 5'11" wing Chloe Wilson (South Shore '20) you really need look hard and see everything that she brings to the court and not focus on just the size. The definition of someone who yo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news