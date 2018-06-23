If you talk about players from New York City with elite level upside among the first that come to mind is 5'10" guard Erin Holloway (Nazareth '21). A star on the Lady Kingsmen's JV team this past season, Holloway is poised to make a major impact on the varsity level of the CHSAA this coming season.

To make the impact that Nazareth will need her to make means a lot of hard work and added development to her game, something Rock Rosa, her AAU coach with New Heights, is hoping to help her accomplish.

Playing on a JV team at Nazareth this past season that had just 6 players it meant that regardless of mistakes that Holloway may have made it was tough to take her out. Rosa says he is adding more discipline to Holloway with mistakes not being rewarded anymore.

"Even when she made mistakes she wasn't coming out of the game because Nazareth just didn't have the players," Rosa explained. "All those mistakes in AAU ball hurts her team but slowly she is getting better and Erin understands that she cannot afford to have mistakes happen and she is buying in."

Calling Holloway, a slasher and attacker right now, Rosa is in the gym regularly when New Heights isn't playing working on her jump shot. He feels that for Holloway to take her game to the next level that is going to be important, with the coach saying he is already seeing a difference in her ability to pull up and connect off the dribble now compared to this point in April.

Helping her transition to becoming more of a facilitator and floor general is also something Rosa says he believes will be crucial for Holloway, though her handle is strong, and he believes that could be a real asset to her game going forward.

"It's retraining her mind to understand that less points isn't a big deal because you can make your impact in other ways," Rosa stated. "She is getting it and becoming a better facilitator and someone who is more than just that slasher finisher at the rim."

The good news is that everything Rosa wants Holloway to work on are things that Holloway wants to work on. She has the drive and desire to be great which is why Rosa believes that Holloway does have the potential to be an impact player in the CHSAA sooner rather than later.

In terms of her recruitment, Rosa says that at this point as just a rising sophomore it still hasn't taken off yet but that when college coaches see her come the July Live Period that could change as the upside for Holloway is extremely high, and with the additions to her game that she is making, Rosa is very excited about the future and potential for one of New Heights top players to watch in the future.

"Erin has the energy, she has the desire, and she works extremely hard so if everything develops we are definitely talking about a high-major Division 1 basketball player."