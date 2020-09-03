Girls: NYC forward with new offer
This week, Hoopers NY vocal leader 6’3” F/C Maya Cwalina (Archbishop Molloy HS, NY ‘21) added another D1 offer to her growing list.Hoopers NY head coach Dan Melious spoke to NYCHoops.net about the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news