Mariah Watkins (Schroeder ‘24) has been on the radar of many high-level programs since last year. At 6”0’, Watkins is an intriguing mix at the wing of both height and talent. This season, Schroeder is off to an undefeated start behind her stellar play on both ends of the floor. She has been a scoring machine, to go along with filling up the stat sheet in other ways.

46 to 38 was the score as Schroeder went on to bear Hilton behind a recent 19 point and 19 rebound performance by Watkins. During her most recent outing Watkins netted 21 points to get the win over Victor, To move Schroeder to 10-0 start to the season. It is imminent that Watkins has her foot on the gas and is not letting up.

Watkins is a talented wing that can do it all on the floor. She can score the basketball from all three levels, while letting the game come to her and always staying poised. Her length and ball control allows her to get all the way to the rim for consistent finishes. She can also stop on a dime, hit the mid-range shot and catch and shoot the ball from the three-point line. She also has elite level moves like the one dribble step back three in her arsenal. Watkins crashes the board on both ends of the floor and can take the ball and go coast to coast for buckets. On defense, Watkins is everywhere creating extra possessions for her team with her ability to steal and get deflections.

She currently holds offers from Lafayette, Canisius, and Binghamton. At this rate one could expect the recruitment of Watkins to continue to trend upwards.



